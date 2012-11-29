"Politicians Are as Useless as a One-Legged Man in a Butt Kickin' Contest", Says Acclaimed Political War Veteran

Nevada City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- When meeting Patrick Dorinson it’s no surprise that he has attracted a large and dedicated audience through both his weekly radio show and regular contributions to the Fox News.com Opinion pages. Put simply, this modern day Will Rogers and battle scarred ‘Political War Veteran’ makes his views loud and clear. However, with the launch of his compelling new book, Dorinson’s unstoppable force is set to ride off to national acclaim.



‘It’s Nut Cuttin’ Time America: The Moment of Truth Has Arrived’ takes an insightful and humorous look at the last for years in America, concluding that the nation’s people are its only hope of real change.



‘No more excuses, no more blaming everything and everyone else for the fix we are in and no more relying on the government for help. If you’re looking for a helping hand start by looking at the end of your own damn arm and go from there,” says Dorinson, who has unique insiders-view of the broken political system, following twenty five years working on both sides of the aisle.



He continues, “It’s time to get out that sharp knife so we can cut our way out of all the taxes, deficits, debt and regulations that are strangling the life out of our country. It’s going to be up to the people to lead America back to the trail laid out by our forefathers and into the tall grass of freedom and prosperity.”



Sharing his views through good old fashioned common sense and compelling cowboy wisdom, the book’s illuminating concepts will make readers laugh, cry and think about the country’s past, its future and what can be done to save the horse from bucking.



“Don’t expect any help from Washington, which is nothing more than 68 square miles surrounded by reality and don’t expect the politicians, who are as useless as a one-legged man in a butt kickin’ contest to do anything,” Dorinson adds. So if you’ve had enough of the bloviating blowhards who won’t admit how America got into this mess, or explain how we’ll get out of it, this return to simple common sense is a must read.



This isn’t the author’s first rodeo or step into the spotlight. Dorinson has amassed an impressive list of media engagements spanning national radio and television appearances, as well his ever-growing presence via his own call-in radio show and popular blog.



Now throwing a book into the mix, many critics hail Dorinson as the nation’s only hope for survival. “We have an ever encroaching Nanny state trying to run our lives. Look life has risk. We can’t legislate, regulate or litigate our way out of every problem, so get ready. We got work to do. We are burning daylight and running out of time. Tighten up your cinches, mount up and get comfortable in the saddle,” he concludes.



About the Author: Patrick Dorinson

Patrick Dorinson is a veteran of the political wars, radio talk show host and commentator who unlike many so-called pundits, has actually been in the arena and has the battle scars to prove it. He has been on both sides of the aisle and in the aisle itself, having worked over the last 25 year for Republicans and Democrats in both politics and government.



He likes to say that “wisdom comes from experience, most of it bad” and like others before him his political and life philosophy has evolved over the years. Through it all he has come to consider himself a Libertarian Conservative who believes in limited government in all things and the basic right of all Americans to live their lives as they see fi t as long as they abide by the laws of the land. Or put another way, government should keep their hands off the public’s wallet and their nose out of folk’s private lives.



Patrick Dorinson is a columnist for the FOX News.com Opinion on the FOX News website and regular contributor to “The Arena” on POLITICO the #1 political website in the nation. He is the resident political analyst for Clear Channel’s Newstalk 1530 KFBK radio in Sacramento, California. He also appears regularly as a commentator on local television.



Mr. Dorinson has appeared on Sean Hannity’s Great American Panel on the FOX News Channel and on Cavuto on the FOX Business Channel as well as on FOX News.com webcasts He is host of weekly radio talk show, The Cowboy Libertarian with Patrick Dorinson. It airs Saturdays from 5 to 6PM Pacific on Newstalk 1530 KFBK .



Dorinson lives on a small ranch in Nevada City, California, is an avid student of the West and a pretty fair horseman. And he knows that when learning how to ride, the ground is the best teacher, having the broken bones to prove it.



He enjoys working and riding alongside his friends in the ranching and cattle business whenever he gets the opportunity. And if he had his druthers and could find an outfit to hire him he would make his living on the back of a horse.