Definition: Polylactic acid (PLA) is a sort of plastic that is used in building models and prototypes of solid objects as well as components. It is also known as polylactide acid. PLA is a thermoplastic polyester that serves as the raw material in 3-D printing or additive manufacturing processes and applications. PLA is primarily created using renewable or green sources such as sugar cane, starch, corn, among others. Polylactic acid can easily be recycled. PLA is used in most additive manufacturing methods that design 3-D models and prototypes through plastic-based materials. In fused deposition modeling technology, the molten polymer filament, which is extruded from the controller nozzle, is polylactic acid (PLA). PLA is a popular and commonly used plastic raw material in 3-D printing, after acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), which comes in both hard and soft forms.



Market Opportunities:

Growing Usage of PLA in 3D Printing

Growing Production of Genetically Modified Corn



Market Trends:

Increases Usage of PLA in Personal Care Products



Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Cellulose Derived Fibers in Textile Industry

Demand for Bio-plastic Packaging



The Global Poly Lactic Acid Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Packaging, Automotive, Medical, Electronics, Agriculture, Textiles, Others), Raw Material (Corn, Cassava, Sugarcane & Sugar Beet, Others), Form (Fiber, Films & Sheets, Coatings, Others)



