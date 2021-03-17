Poly-Vents Market 2021 : Growth Trends, Size, Share, Opportunities, Revenue, Regional Outlook

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The pursuit of consumer satisfaction has been driving the scramble of numerous industries towards innovation, which has also taken the packaging industry by storm. As the industry operates amid stringent environmental regulations, consistent research and development activities are introducing competent materials to foster innovation in the space.



With the penetration of poly-vents, blips on the radar of the packaging industry – fluid leakage, misaligned pallets, ruined labels, and deformation of containers – are diminishing on account of the increasing quality gradient of these membranes. The trend of 'custom manufacturing' further offers a leeway to manufacturers to widen the application scope of electronic poly-vents for the development of cabinet housings, power supplies, and memory storage. However, the emergence of PTFE poly-vents added a new dimension to the wide plane of existing applications, owing to the flexibility, robustness, and non-resilience that polymer has to offer.



Shift from PTFE Poly-Vents to ePTFE Poly-Vents – Multiplying the Growth Tangents for Poly-Vents



Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) has come a long way since the time of its evolution in 1958, owing to its enormous potential of application in numerous end-use industries. As the quest for efficient coating continues for ensuring protection against harsh substances, PTFE poly-vents have been gaining traction in the chemical industry. Besides the chemical industry, the effective application of PTFE poly-vents as a lubricant in the automotive industry has been surging to bridge the demand-supply gap.



With the future being reliant on green technology, lithium-ion battery packs developed using PTFE poly-vents are poised to find extensive application in the automotive and transportation industries. However, the volatile prices of PTFE have been acting as a bottleneck to its adoption, which offers leeway to expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) to make headways towards the manufacturing of poly-vents to up the quality notch with its improved features and durability.



Sensing the immense potential of ePTFE poly-vents and endeavors of manufacturers towards optimizing its competency and looking beyond the existing scope of applications, Transparency Market Research (TMR), in its recent study, measures the leap made by ePTFE market, with focus on poly-vents, during the forecast period of 2019-2027, which will serve as an instrument to further intensify the manufacturing of poly-vents and draw growth tangents.



According to the study, sales of ~ 27 thousand tons worth of ePTFE were recorded in 2018, which corresponded to a value of ~ US$ 360 million, owing to its key value proposition of being lightweight as compared to its traditional equivalents, PTFE. In recent times, as manufacturers step up their innovation competencies, improvement in fabric texture has led to the development of high quality athletic gear. Ease of manufacturing via injection molding of fine-powdered PTFE will further balance the demand-supply scale.



Asia Pacific - Key Market for Lucrative Returns



Increasing intelligence regarding the far-reaching characteristics of ePTFE poly-vents has been intensifying their scope of application in numerous industries. ePTFE offers high tolerance to liquid penetration, high heat resistance, and excellent chemical inertia (pH value ranging from 0 to 14), which has been surging its demand in the chemical and cleaners industry for the development of innovative sealing solutions. Following the high adoption trend, chemical and cleaner industries are likely to account for a majority of the demand for ePTFE. However, given the stringency of environmental laws encircling the automotive industry for the development of batteries, the adoption of ePTFE poly-vents will grow at an exponential rate in the landscape.



The automotive industry accounts for ~ 26% of the total ePTFE market share, on account of the industry's quest for high mechanical strength, low friction, sealing at high rotational speeds, superior resistance to lubricants and fuels, and temperature resistance to 500°F. Such excellent characteristics of ePTFE aid in increasing the overall efficiency of an automotive, by detecting premature failures and offering high tolerances. Since Asia Pacific remains a lucrative region for the growth of the automotive industry, it will, in turn, be a key region for investment in the ePTFE market during the course of the forecast period.



Unfolding Opportunities to Gain High Return on Investment in the ePTFE Market



Consolidate Towards Asia Pacific and MEA Market



Manufacturers of ePTFE have been striving to gauge the lucrativeness of regions, in order to set up and unfold numerous growth opportunities. In addition, they also emphasize on exchanging technological competencies to leverage a two-way benefit and create financial synergies. Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa remain profitable markets for manufacturers seeking productive partnerships, with regions such as India, China, and GCC exhibiting a huge potential for high returns on investments.



Focus on Fostering Innovation



As ePTFE offers superior benefits as compared to PTFE, manufacturers leverage the prowess of technology to broaden their portfolios and safeguard their bottom lines. With an unbalanced demand-supply ratio from numerous industries, manufacturers can target specific demand and foster innovation. They can resort to research and development activities in their existing manufacturing facilities to enhance the performance of ePTFE, and further boost its adoption in numerous end-use applications.



ePTFE Market – Competitive Landscape



The ePTFE market operates under a high degree of fragmentation. W.L. Gore & Associates enjoys a fair share of exposure at the top tier of the ePTFE market.



Expansion through acquisitions has been the key strategy of this player; however, it also resorts to research and development activities to broaden its product portfolio by fostering innovation in the landscape. The company has over 2,000 patents around the world in numerous fields, which include electronics, medical devices, and polymer processing. The company has its presence in over 25 countries, with manufacturing hubs in countries such as Japan, China, the U.K., and the U.S.



Regional players, however, account for a market share of 5-12%, and are characterized by their robust innovation capabilities. These players include:



Sanghvi Techno Products

CLARCOR Industrial Air, Inc.

Milvent Technology Co., Ltd

Interstate Specialty Products

SABEU GmbH & Co., KG

Technology International

MOCAP LLC



