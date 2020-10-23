Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- Poly-Vinyl Chloride Global Market Report 2020



The Poly-Vinyl Chloride (PVC) market consists of sales of PVC material and related services used in the building and construction, health care, electronics, automobile and other sectors, in products ranging from piping and siding, blood bags and tubing, to wire and cable insulation, windshield system components. Polyvinyl chloride is a white synthetic organic compound available in powder form or granules with high density and high impact strength. It is produced in two forms, first as a rigid and second as a flexible plastic. PVC is commonly used in construction as insulation on electrical wires. It is also blow-molded into clear, transparent bottles.



The poly-vinyl chloride market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, Asia Pacific was the largest region in the poly-vinyl chloride market and accounts for around 52% of the market. The poly-vinyl chloride market covered in this report is segmented by product type into rigid PVC, flexible pvc, low-smoke PVC, chlorinated PVC. It is also segmented by end use industry into building & construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, packaging, footwear, healthcare, others and by application into pipes & fittings, film & sheets, wire & cables, bottles, profiles, hoses & tubing, others.



The global poly-vinyl chloride market was worth $105.32 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% and reach $147.80 billion by 2023.



Westlake Chemical Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, INEOS Group Ltd, LG Chem, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Occidental Chemical Corporation, China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina), Mexichem SAB de CV, Axiall Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., BASF SE.



Increased demand from industries such as construction, health care, packaging contributed to the growth of the PVC market. The growing need for PVC is expected to drive the market. PVC being light weighted and strong is heavily used in construction industry in the form of pipes,windows,flooring and roofing. In March 2019, it was reported that spending on federal government construction projects, in the US, increased by 4.2% to the highest level since October 2017, which is expected to positively impact the PVC market. The growth of end-user industries, including construction, health care, packaging, boosts the demand for PVC increasing the growth of the PVC market.



In 2019, SK Capitals acquired the Performance Products & Solutions business (PP&S) from US compounder PolyOne Corporation for $775 million.The acquisition is expected to help SK capitals to strengthen the business growth by expanding its product portfolio. The Performance Products & Solutions business (PP&S), a business division of PolyOne Corporation, which is headquartered in the US, is a plastic compounded solutions provider of formulated polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and propylene-based products.



This independent 300 page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Poly-Vinyl Chloride market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Poly-Vinyl Chloride in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Poly-Vinyl Chloride market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Poly-Vinyl Chloride market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2020 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Poly-Vinyl Chloride on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Poly-Vinyl Chloride Market and assist manufacturers and Poly-Vinyl Chloride organization to better grasp the development course of Poly-Vinyl Chloride Market.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



