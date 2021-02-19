New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- The global Polyacetal Market is forecast to reach USD 5.88 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polyacetal has various constructive properties, such as easy-to-modify nature, electrical and thermal insulation, shatter-resistance, and lightweight nature.



These properties are making it ideal for usage in the electrical and electronics segment. Some of the most important applications of Polyacetal are circuit boards, electric housing, enclosures, switches and wiring components, sockets and connectors, and cooling systems, among others.



The growing demand for Polyacetal market in the medical industry is also propelling market demand. The application of the product in this field is diverse and ranges from segments such as the spine, joint reconstruction, and traumatology, among others. It is also used in the manufacture of pacemakers and artificial heart valves. This increasing application in the medical industry will positively influence the demand for Polyacetal during the forecast period.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Polyacetal market and profiled in the report are:



Asahi Kasei Chemicals Co., SABIC, DuPont, Celanese Corporation, A. Schulman, Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics, Korea Engineering Plastics Company Limited, Polyplastics Co. Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation, and Kolon Plastic Inc. among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Homopolymer

Copolymer



Fabrication Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Injection Molding

Extrusion

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Consumer Goods

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Polyacetal Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Polyacetal Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Polyacetal market and its competitive landscape.



