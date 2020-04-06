Polyacrylamide Market to Hit US$8 Bn by 2026 : BASF, Kemira, Shuiheng Chemicals, Envitech Chemical Specialities, Solvay, Solenis

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- As per the latest research, Polyacrylamide market size exceeded USD 3.9 billion in 2018 and will reach USD 8 billion by 2026. This growth can be largely attributed to strong product demand in water treatment, petroleum, and paper-making applications.



The advent of polyacrylamide as a chemical flocculating agent to wastewater has made the fine solids in treated water to comply with one another they are captured by filters to make sewage sludge. Polyacrylamides are also used for water treatment in mineral mining process, such as production of lead, coal, gold, iron, copper, gravel, steel, among several others.



Polyacrylamide market can be classified into water treatment, petroleum, paper making, and others, based on the application landscape. The others segment includes mining and textile applications. The others segment is projected to experience a healthy 6.9% CAGR during the analysis period. This can be credited to the growing use of the product as textile auxiliaries.



Company profiled in this report:



1. BASF

2. SNF Floerger Group

3. Kemira Oyj

4. Solvay

5. Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd

6. PetroChina Daqing Refining & Chemical Company

7. Anhui Tianrun Chemicals Co., Ltd

8. Beijing Hengju Chemical Group Corporation

9. Jiangsu Feymer Technology Co Ltd

10. Mitsubishi Rayon Co Ltd

11. Shadong Polymer Biochemicals Co. Ltd.

12. Solenis

13. Ashland Inc.

14. ZL Petrochemicals Co. Ltd

15. Yixing Bluwat Chemicals Co. Ltd



Polyacrylamide market in the textile industry, polyacrylamide is added in small quantities along with other chemicals during textile manufacturing for textile sizing. The product has excellent hygroscopicity, dispersion, adsorption, smoothness of size, and film forming capabilities along with high strength and low elasticity.



Anionic polyacrylamide (APAM) is highly sought-after in mining and metallurgy. Use of PAM is said to enhance the solid-liquid separation effect, expedite the settling of effective solids and reduce environmental pollution, tailings loss and production cost. For instance, in gold & silver industry, an anionic polyacrylamide is used to boost the settling of filtration and solids.



From a regional point of view, LATAM accounted for more than 5.1% share in polyacrylamide market during 2018. Ongoing EOR operations in the petroleum sector will drive regional growth in the future. In addition, a booming population and the subsequent need for effective wastewater treatment will augment LATAM polyacrylamide market share during the projected timeline.



The regional segmentation covers:



? Europe Region (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

? North America Region (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

? South America Region (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Rest of South America)

? Asia-Pacific Region (China, South Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

? The Middle East & Africa Region (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Rest of MEA)



Growing need for efficient wastewater management and treatment in the Middle East and Africa due to ongoing water scarcity issues are driving the regional demand. MEA polyacrylamide market is estimated to record a CAGR of more than 4.3% through 2024.



Top key players in the market are BASF SE, SNF Floerger Group, Kemira Oyj, Solvay, Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd, PetroChina Daqing Refining & Chemical Company, Anhui Tianrun Chemicals Co., Ltd, Beijing Hengju Chemical Group Corporation, Jiangsu Feymer Technology Co Ltd, Mitsubishi Rayon Co Ltd, Shadong Polymer Biochemicals Co. Ltd., Solenis, Ashland Inc., ZL Petrochemicals Co. Ltd, Yixing Bluwat Chemicals Co. Ltd, King Union Group Corp, Envitech Chemical Specialities Pvt.Ltd., Shuiheng Chemicals, and, Xitao Polymer Co Ltd.



Main Features of the Global Market Research Report:



The report delivers the market valuation as well as the projected growth rate of the market spanning all years till 2025.



-The report also describes the major drivers of the market by considering as well as taking calculated risks, in tandem with identifying and testing new strategies.



-The research report endorses a detailed industry chain analysis. Also, it covers the production process of the market, upstream raw material supplier information, raw material costs, labor costs, manufacturing costs, marketing channels, as well as the downstream buyers of the market.



-The report provides detailed knowledge about the competitive scenario of the global market and also discusses the numerous marketing strategies adopted by companies to stay ahead in the competition.



-The report analyses the various market segments and also provides their contribution to the development of the global industry.



