Polyacrylate Rubber (Acm)

There has been a significant development in the automotive & transportation technology focusing on performance, efficiency and cost-effectiveness. The major automobile manufacturers are gearing up to keep in pace with the new technical developments. On account of this, improvements and performance enhancement in hoses, gaskets, seals, dampers and CVJ boots and other automotive components have become more important than always. This further pushes for improved materials like AEM and ACM. The prominent producers of ACM have been innovative in the development of new ACM technology as well newer grades.



ACM has witnessed many changes in last couple of years due to changing dynamics in the automotive industry globally. Automotive industry is changing its traditional approach to deal with the upcoming challenges. Innovations and new technologies are at the centre of the strategies of automotive manufacturers globally. Various challenges including oil price fluctuations and market disruptions such as COVID-19 pandemic are changing the market dynamics of ACM market. However V-shaped recovery in automotive sales is expected in major regions in the next couple of years due to various initiatives taken by respective governments to push the demand. This is anticipated to support the growth in demand for performance elastomers like ACM in the automotive industry during the forecast period.



Automotive & Transport is the major application of ACM dominating overall consumption globally. The ACM market is currently facing overcapacity and lower production issues globally. This is owing to the very low operating rates in China. The overall operating rates are low on an annual basis as some of the plants especially in China only produce once they receive order from end-user especially OEMs and other automotive component manufacturers. The prominent producers operate their plant at higher the average global operating rates. The global market has grown by an annual average of around 2.3% from 2015 to 2019.



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand-Supply Balance& Market Analysis

- Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Type and Applications

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



