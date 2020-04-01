Polyamide Market Comprehensive Insights and Key Players:Royal DSM N.V., Solvay SA with Wxpected CAGR 4.1%

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Polyamide Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global polyamide market was valued at over US$ 25.0 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2030.



Major Key Players:

Royal DSM N.V., Solvay SA, Arkema SA H, Lanxess AG and Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc., Li Peng Enterprise Co., Formosa Group and Du Pont de Nemours



Polyamide Market Segmentation:



Polyamide Market by Type :

-Polyamide 6

-PA 66 & Bio-Based

-Specialty Polyamide



Application:

-Engineering Plastics

-Fiber



Geographical Segmentation:

-North America

-Europe Centres

-Asia –Pacific

-Rest of world



Further, the report covers:

-Conventional Polyamide Market, based on actual product sales (US$ Million) and Product Sales Volume (Million Units)

-Market Potential Assessment

-Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment, Based on Investments

-Investment Mapping

-12+ Key Players Assessment

-Forecast Till 2030



Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Polyamide Market Size

2.2 Polyamide Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Polyamide Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Polyamide Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Polyamide Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Polyamide Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Polyamide Sales by Product

4.2 Global Polyamide Revenue by Product

4.3 Polyamide Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Polyamide Breakdown Data by End User



