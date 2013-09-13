Polyamide Market Expected $27.4 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- The "Polyamide Market - By Type (Polyamide 6, Polyamide 6-6, Bio-Based Polyamide) & By Application (Automotives, Electrical, Machinery, Consumer Goods, Textiles & Sports Wear, Films and Coatings & Packaging) – Global Trends & Forecasts Up to 2018" analyzes the polyamide market with respect to market drivers, opportunities, and trends in diverse regions.



Browse 142 market data tables with 28 figures spread through 299 pages and in-depth TOC on Polyamide Market - By Type (Polyamide 6, Polyamide 6-6, Bio-Based Polyamide) & By Application (Automotives, Electrical, Machinery, Consumer Goods, Textiles & Sports Wear, Films and Coatings & Packaging) – Global Trends & Forecasts Up to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/global-nylon-market-930.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization of reports.



Polyamide is a versatile product with a high demand across the automotive market at a global level. Due to the current rising raw material prices in this industry, manufacturers prefer high performance and cost effective polyamide compared to other products. The major industries for polyamide are Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Consumer Goods, Packaging, Textiles, and Films & Coatings.



The emerging economies are lined for high investment with long term benefits. These investments are in automotive, electrical & electronics, and machinery. Polyamides have shown the lightweight, strong and high performance benefits to this industry. Countries such as China, India, and other Asia-Pacific economies are growing markets for polyamides. Major players in Europe and North American regions include E. I. DuPont, Honeywell, Koch Industries, Huntsman, BASF, Rhodia, Domo Group, Radici Group, Royal DSM, and Lanxess.



U.S. is the major hub for polyamide manufacturers in North America and the major market players are headquartered in U.S. Within Europe, most of the major market players are situated in countries such as Germany, The Netherlands, and Italy. Asia-Pacific manufacturers are primarily based in China, Japan, and India.



The polyamide demand market is analyzed by considering every possible factor which affects this polyamide market. The polyamide demand is in terms of revenue and volume depicting current and future projections according to the parallel economic and industrial outlook. This analysis also covers major developments, expansions, agreements, and mergers & acquisitions of leading global companies.



The global polyamide market was $22 billion in 2012 and is estimated to reach $27 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2013 to 2018. The high demand across the industries such as automotive industry, electrical & electronics, and consumer goods will increase the overall polyamide consumption. The PA 6 and PA 6/6 are the key revenue generators for the global polyamide market.



Browse Related Reports



Hot Melt Adhesives Market by Products (EVA, Styrenic Block, Polyolefin, Polyurethane, & Others), By Applications (Packaging, Non-Woven, Pressure Sensitive, Construction, Bookbinding, & Others), by Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hot-melt-adhesives-market-1088.html



Renewable Chemicals Market – Alcohols (Ethanol, Methanol), Biopolymers (Starch, PLA, PHA, Polyethylene & Others), Platform Chemicals & Others - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/renewable-chemical-274.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals; including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, telecommunications and IT, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, aerospace & defense.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza

17304 Preston Road

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets