New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Polyamide Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global polyamide market was valued at over US$ 25.0 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2030.



Major key Players:



Honeywell International Inc., Formosa Group, Du Pont De Nemours And Company, Basf Se, And Li Peng Enterprise Co.,Royal Dsm N.V., Solvay Sa, Arkema Sa H, Lanxess Ag And Asahi Kasei Corporation.



Polyamide Market Segmentation:

By Type:



Polyamide 6, PA 66 & Bio-Based & Specialty Polyamide



By Application:

Engineering Plastics & Fibre



Polyamide (PA) commonly known as nylon is a polymer substance made-up of multiple and long molecules in which the units are linked by amide groups. It is one of the largest engineering thermoplastic material (ETP). Polyamide is used in various application segments, such as automobile, electronic, packaging, consumer goods, and films among others. Growth of polyamide market is mainly driven by, rise in demand from automobile industry, electronics and packaging applications segment.



Eventually, polyamide also will have a promising future. Furthermore, shift in trend towards the assembly of bio-based polyamide and growing R&D initiative within the field is projected to supply immense opportunities for the market players. However, stringent government guidelines are likely to act as barrier in growth of the market in Europe and North America regions. Rising production of bio-based polyamide is projected to off-set this challenge.



