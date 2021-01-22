Polyaspartic Resin Market Size, Share Outlook and Growth Strategies Forecast 2020-2027 : Enviro Epoxy Products Inc., Iron Man Coatings. Inc., Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Polyaspartic resin coatings are majorly used in the building & construction industry. It is utilized in areas like commercial architecture, bridge construction, joint fill, floor & roof coating, caulks, concrete repair, parking decks, and structural bonds. Polyaspartic resin coating in construction are used as stone carpets, sealants, topcoats, and waterproofing. The use of polyaspartic coatings in infrastructure is rising because they have good abrasion, wear, and weather resistance.



Market Drivers



Polyaspartic resin is not only fast curing but can also overcome most deficiencies of epoxy- and polyurethane-based coating technology. Polyaspartic resin coatings are more flexible & UV-stable than epoxies, have higher abrasion resistance, and are insensitive to moisture. Polyaspartic resin coatings are increasingly replacing two-layer systems of epoxy-based coat and urethane topcoats with one coat systems that provide fast curing and superior performance.



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Pure Polyurea

Hybrid Polyurea



By System (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Quartz

Metallic



By End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Building & Construction

Transportation

Industrial

Power Generation

Landscape



Regional Outlook



APAC emerged as the largest polyaspartic resin market, and this trend is predicted to continue till 2027. China dominated the market in this region, due to robust investment in residential and commercial construction in order to meet the infrastructure demand of the growing population which in turn plays a major role in fuelling the market for polyaspartic resin in the country. The rising offshore wind energy industry in China is also expected to fuel the polyaspartic resin market in the forecast period. China is closely followed by Indonesia, Australia, and Malaysia. There is a rise in the consumption of polyaspartic coatings in the transportation, industrial, building & construction, and power generation industries in APAC owing to rapid industrialization and growth of the building & construction industry. Rising research and development and the increasing demand for innovative products are fuelling the use of polyaspartic resin.



Key questions addressed in the report are:



What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Polyaspartic Resin market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends, and how will they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Polyaspartic Resin market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?



