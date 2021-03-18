New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- The Global Polybutadiene Market is forecast to reach USD 16.44 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polybutadiene or polybutadiene rubber (PBR) is one of the most used synthetic elastomers which has quite similar properties like natural rubber or polyisoprene. Polybutadiene is suitable for end-uses with high exposure to low temperatures. Polybutadiene is the second-largest synthetic elastomer after styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) by the volume of consumption globally. High resilience than, high impact resistance, low hysteresis loss, and high abrasion resistance are some of the properties of this elastomer, which are more prominent than the similar natural rubbers. Polybutadiene has the highest usage in the tire manufacturing industries. High wear & tear resistance due to the low coefficient of friction & strength properties with superior resistance to low temperatures makes it highly preferable for tire manufacturing, polymer impact modifying, sports accessories, and other industrial rubber applications. The continuous expansion of the automotive & automotive tire, industrial rubber, and polymer industries is expected to drive the demand.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The transition metal catalysts produce a high stereo-regular form of polybutadiene with one main polymer chain on the same side of carbon-carbon double bond in the structure. High cis polybutadiene typically consists of nearly 94% of cis content which provides higher strength and increases cut growth resistance in the cured product. This high cis polybutadiene is projected to get the highest growth of 6.1% due to the higher inclination towards the green tires worldwide.



Growing penetration of online retailing businesses for chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations from Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, due to the non-involvement of distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing sub-segment. The online retailing is expected to gain a market share of 34.1% by 2027.



Europe would reach a market share of 20.5% by 2027 and would grow at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period. Netherland and Germany have some of the valuable players in this region.



North America is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market, with 25.7% of market possession by 2027 and CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The US possesses the highest market share in this region and some of the vital player in the market



Competitive Terrain:



The global Polybutadiene market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Polybutadiene market are listed below:



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, JSR Corporation, Synthos S.A., Reliance Industries Limited, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., LG Chem Ltd., Versalis S.P.A., Ube Industries, Ltd., Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd., and Mitsubishi Corporation, among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



High Cis Polybutadiene



Low Cis Polybutadiene



High Trans Polybutadiene



High Vinyl Polybutadiene



Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Online Retailing



Offline Retailing



Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Tire Manufacturing



Polymer Impact Modification



Industrial Rubber



Chemical Industry



Others



Radical Features of the Polybutadiene Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Polybutadiene market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Polybutadiene industry



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



