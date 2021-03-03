New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- The Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market is forecast to reach USD 70.94 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) is a thermoplastic material, which is a semi- crystalline in nature. Its properties are similar to that of polyethylene terephthalate (PET). PBT is a member of the polyester family of polymers.



In regards to region, North America can be seen to hold a considerable share of the market. The market share held by the region is attributed to a well-established automotive industry and electrical & electronics sector.



The chief players involved in the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market:



BASF SE, A.Schulman Inc, Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd, Celanese Corporation, Clariant, China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, DuPont, Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corporation and Polymer Technology and Services LLC.



Request a free sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2612



Objectives of the study:



Our panel of expert analysts specializing in the value chain has conducted an exhaustive, industry-wide study to offer readers accurate insights into the future of the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market and give key market players authentic information derived via both primary and secondary sources of data collection. Additionally, the report also comprises of inputs from our consultants, which can help companies make the most of the available market opportunities. It also offers a detailed breakdown of the sales of Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) and the factors that could potentially influence the growth of the industry. The information provided in this report will be able to help readers capitalize on the available growth prospects.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Polybutylene Terephthalate market according to Type, Processing Methods, Application, and Region:



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



PBT compound

PBT resin



Processing Methods Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Injection Molding

Extrusion

Blow molding

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Extrusion Products

Household Appliances

Others



Request for Customization @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2612



Further key findings from the report suggest:



The Polybutylene Terephthalate market held a market share of USD 41.17 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 6.2% during the forecast period.



In context to Type, the PBT resin segment is projected to witness a significant growth rate of 7.0% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 31.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by this segment is attributed to the growing demand for plastic fiber and increasing demand for resins in the automotive sector, wherein PBT resins are needed for manufacturing PBT fiber, and the base resin derived from it can be used in the automotive & electronics industry, contributing to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.



In context to Processing Methods, the Injection Molding segment held the largest market share of more than 40.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The market dominance of the Injection Molding segment is attributed to its various advantages like high efficiency, the scope of enhancing the strength of PBT by adding fillers and automation of the process that saves the manufacturing costs, which results in its high demand among the manufacturers of these thermoplastic material…Continued



Leave a Query @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/make-enquiry-form/2612



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Rising Demand For Turbochargers

3.2. Increasing Strategic Alliances In The Market

3.3. Increase In Application Of Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) In Aerospace Industry



Chapter 4. Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Value Chain Analysis, 2019 - 2027

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Impact Analysis



Continue…



You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polybutylene-terephthalate-pbt-market



Browse Related Reports:



Tomato Seeds Market Share by Type, By Application Type, And Region-Global Forecast To 2027



Precision Farming/Agriculture Market Size, Analysis, By Component by Technology, By Application by Region Forecasts To 2027



Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is tailored according to your needs.