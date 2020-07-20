Polycarbonate Demand-Supply and Market Analysis – 2020, a Strategy Report Covering the Complete Value Chain and Stake Holders

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published its fifth edition of Global Polycarbonate (PC) Market Study Report and Market Model. This report forms a part of the Polymers & Plastic Strategy studies recently published by Prismane Consulting and covers the impact of COVID 19 and the fluctuations in the crude oil prices. All the existing capacities, plant wise operating rates and production has been included as a part of the study.



Global Polycarbonate demand was estimated to be around 4500 kilo tons in 2018. The global market has grown at an average of 1.9% from 2014 to 2018 mainly due to strong demand from polycarbonate end-user industries like automotive, electrical & electronics, and construction in the Asia-Pacific region. The global Polycarbonate market was impacted by the economic meltdown in 2008-2009. The demand declined during that period, with an estimated decline of more than -3.4% in 2009. The demand bounced back in 2010.



The global polycarbonate demand is dominated by the polycarbonate sheets production to serve the construction sector. The dynamics in the electrical & electronics, automotive and construction industries have a major impact on the global polycarbonate market. The downturn observed in the automotive industry in the USA and Western Europe owing to the global economic recession had a severe impact on the automotive industry in 2008-2009. Also, the demand in 2020 is expected to be much lower than its previous year owing to the COVID 19 pandemic that has impacted most of the end-uses of polycarbonate.



Polycarbonate application for the construction sector accounted for 24.1% followed by electrical & electronics application at 22.4%. The third biggest application is the automotive sector accounting for 16.5% of the total demand followed by Consumer appliances accounting for 11.4% of total demand. Medical devices and packaging together trailed with 9.1% of the total.



According to Prismane Consulting, utilisation rates for polycarbonate globally averaged nearly at about 83.9% between 2005 and 2018. The utilisation rates peaked to 93% in 2007 before declining to low 70s in 2009 mainly due to decline in demand as well as a result of new production capacities coming on-stream in the previous two years. The demand for polycarbonate was affected in 2008-2009 with market contracting significantly, however, the demand recovered steadily after that. In 2010, global demand exhibited strong growth, resulting in an improvement in the global utilisation rate to 82%.



