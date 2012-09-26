New Materials market report from GlobalData: "Polycarbonate Industry Outlook in Germany to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- GlobalData's report, Polycarbonate Industry Outlook in Germany to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Germany Polycarbonate industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Polycarbonate industry in Germany. The report covers Germany Polycarbonate plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents Polycarbonate demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Polycarbonate producers in Germany. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Germany Polycarbonate industry including all the major parameters.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Polycarbonate industry supply scenario in Germany from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned Polycarbonate plants in Germany with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- Polycarbonate industry market dynamics in Germany from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Polycarbonate plants
- Company shares of key Polycarbonate producers in the country
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Polycarbonate industry in Germany
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the Polycarbonate industry in Germany
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Polycarbonate industry in Germany
- Understand the market positioning of Polycarbonate producers in Germany
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Germany
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bayer AG,, The Dow Chemical Company,
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