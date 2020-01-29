Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 84 pages on title 'Global Polycarbonate Industry Outlook to 2025 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe or South Asia, South America, Eastern Europe or Africa and important players such as Asahi Kasei, Covestro, Chi Mei, LG Chem, Samsung SDI.



Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2463617-global-polycarbonate-industry



Summary :

Global polycarbonate capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the next five years from 5.51 mtpa in 2018 to 8.12 mtpa by 2023. Around 15 planned and announced polycarbonate plants are expected to come online predominantly in Asia over the upcoming years. Among countries, China is expected to lead polycarbonate capacity growth by 2023, followed by South Korea.

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Polycarbonate market in gloabal and china.

* Bisphenol A Aromatic Polycarbonate

* Engineering Plastic Glass Fiber Reinforced Polycarbonate



For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.

* Electrical And Electronics Segment

* Automotive Segment

* Construction Segment

* Optical Media Segment



Scope



- Global polycarbonate capacity outlook by region

- Global polycarbonate capacity outlook by country

- Polycarbonate planned and announced plants details

- Capacity share of the major polycarbonate producers globally

- Global polycarbonate capital expenditure outlook by region

- Global polycarbonate capital expenditure outlook by country



Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2463617



Reasons to buy



- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned and announced polycarbonate plants globally

- Understand regional polycarbonate supply scenario

- Identify opportunities in the global polycarbonate industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of polycarbonate capacity data



Companies Mentioned in the Report :

* Asahi Kasei

* Covestro

* Chi Mei

* LG Chem

* Samsung SDI



Get customization & check for discount @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/request-discount/2463617-global-polycarbonate-industry



1. Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures

2. Introduction

2.1. What is This Report About?

2.2. Market Definition

2. Global Polycarbonate Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

2.1. Global Polycarbonate Industry, An Overview

2.2. Global Polycarbonate Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2013-2023

2.3. Global Polycarbonate Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018

2.4. Global Polycarbonate Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Plants

2.5. Global Polycarbonate Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018

2.6. Global Polycarbonate Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018

2.7. Global Polycarbonate Capacity Contribution by Region

2.8. Key Companies by Polycarbonate Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2018

2.9. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Polycarbonate Industry

2.10. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

2.11. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Countries

2.12. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Companies

2.13. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

2.14. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants by Countries

3. Global Planned and Announced Polycarbonate Plants

4. Asia Polycarbonate Industry

4.1. Asia Polycarbonate Industry, An Overview

4.2. Asia Polycarbonate Industry, Capacity by Countries, 2013-2023

4.3. Asia Polycarbonate Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Countries, 2013-2018

4.4. Asia Polycarbonate Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018

4.5. Asia Polycarbonate Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018

4.6. Asia Polycarbonate Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Plants

4.7. Asia Polycarbonate Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Plants by Country

4.8. Polycarbonate Industry in China

4.9. Polycarbonate Industry in Japan

4.10. Polycarbonate Industry in South Korea

4.11. Polycarbonate Industry in Taiwan

4.12. Polycarbonate Industry in Thailand

4.13. Polycarbonate Industry in Singapore

5. Europe Polycarbonate Industry

6. Former Soviet Unio



....Continued



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2463617-global-polycarbonate-industry



Thanks for reading this article, you can also purchase individual chapter/section or regional report version such as North America, Europe or South Asia, South America, Eastern Europe or Africa.