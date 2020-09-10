Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published its Global Polycarbonate (PC) Market Study Report and Market Model. This report forms a part of the Polymers & Plastic Strategy studies recently published by Prismane Consulting and covers the impact of COVID 19 and the fluctuations in the crude oil prices. All the exisiting capacities, plant wise operating rates and production has been included as a part of the study.



In 2018, global Polycarbonate (PC) demand was estimated to be around 4,500 kilo tons. The global market has grown at an average of 1.9% from 2014 to 2018 mainly due to strong demand from polycarbonate end-user industries like automotive, electrical & electronics, and construction.



In 2008-2009, the global Polycarbonate market was impacted by the economic meltdown. The global demand declined during that period, with an estimated decline of more than -3.4% in 2009. The demand bounced back in 2010.



The Polycarbonate (PC) market study – 2020 Market study covers:



Global Polycarbonate Market, By Application

- Automotive

- Construction

- Electrical & Electronics

- Optical Devices

- Packaging

- Medical Devices

- Others



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand-Supply Balance& Market Analysis

- Polycarbonate Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Polycarbonate Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Applications

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



