Polycarbonate Sheets Market Outlook, Latest Trends, Opportunities, Growth Drivers and Future Demand

The report "Polycarbonate Sheets Market by Type (Solid, Multiwall, Corrugated), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Packaging), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" The global polycarbonate sheets market size is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2020 to USD 2.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2020 and 2025.



Polycarbonate sheets are made of polycarbonate resins and possess properties, such as impact resistance and good light transmission. These sheets, also called thermoplastic sheets, have a special property in which when being heated to their melting point, they do not exhibit any significant degradation. Polycarbonate sheets also offer 250 times greater impact resistance than glass and almost 30 times than acrylic sheets. These properties have enabled their use in different engineering applications. The technically advanced sheets provide an excellent combination of brightness and uniformity. The high-grade products are used extensively to smooth out LEDs for a brighter atmosphere with no hot spots, thus designing the best light. Owing to several properties such as impact and heat resistance, longer lifespan, better insulation, light diffusion, and UV protection, and easy installation, the polycarbonate sheet market is anticipated to attract high investments.



Solid segment likely to hold largest share of the polycarbonate sheets market, during the forecast period.

Solid is projected to be the largest type segment in polycarbonate sheets market. The growth of the solid segment can be attributed to the increasing use of solid polycarbonate sheets in various end-use industries as these sheets provide better physical properties as compared to other polycarbonate sheets.



Packaging industry likely to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Packaging is the fastest growing end-use industry contributing the largest share to the global polycatbonate sheets market. Polycarbonate plastic is a perfect material for baby bottles, refillable water bottles, sippy cups, and many other food & beverage containers. Because polycarbonate is highly transparent to visible light with a better light transmission than many kinds of glass, it is highly sought out for use in food packaging.



Asia Pacific region leads the polycarbonate sheets market in terms of value.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region for polycarbonate sheets market. The growth in demand for polycarbonate sheets in the region can be largely attributed to the growing infrastructure and building & construction industries. Moreover, the rising number of end-use industries in the region is also leading to innovations and developments in the field of polycarbonate sheets, thereby fueling the growth of the Asia Pacific polycarbonate sheets market. In addition, the presence of a strong supply chain network and key market players who constantly strive to enhance their existing product portfolios to cater to a larger market base is anticipated to propel regional growth in the foreseeable future.



Major players operating in the global polycarbonate sheets market include SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Covestro AG (Germany), Trinseo S.A. (US), Teijin Limited (Japan), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (Japan), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Suzhou Omay Optical Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Excelite (China), Plazit-Polygal Group (Israel), Arla Plast AB (Sweden), 3A Composites GmbH (Germany), Palram Industries Ltd. (Israel), Ug-oil-Plast Ltd. (Russia), Gallina India (India), Koscon Industrial S.A. (Switzerland), Isik Plastik (Turkey), Brett Martin Ltd. (UK), and Spartech (US).