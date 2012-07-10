Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018 report is an essential source of information and analysis on the global PCOS market. The report identifies the key trends shaping and driving the global PCOS market. The report also provides insights on the prevalent competitive landscape and the emerging players expected to significantly alter the market positioning of the current market leaders. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights on the pipeline products in the global PCOS sector.



GlobalData estimates that the global PCOS therapeutics market was valued at $656m in 2010, and is expected to grow at a static Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.6% over the next eight years, to reach $804m by 2018. The growing treated population which is mainly due to expanding prevalence of co-morbid conditions such as diabetes, obesity and dyslipidemia will drive steady growth in PCOS therapeutics market. Although treated patients are increasing but the market is showing static growth because of the unavailability of FDA approved and presence of off-label and generic products for treatment which are having lower patient satisfaction due to lower efficacy profiles since these products can not treat all the conditions such as hyperandrogenism, infertility, hyperglycemia and hirsutism, associated with PCOS. So still a huge unmet need exists in the management of treatment pattern with the help of more efficacious products which can cure all the conditions. In the pipeline of PCOS, majority of the participants are institutions or universities. Company participation is very low because most of the drugs which are under trial are generics and already being used for this indication either alone or in combination. Therefore current pipeline products are not going to impact the market significantly.



