Polycythemia Vera Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

Some of the key facts of the report

1. The total Polycythemia Vera prevalent population in the 7MM was found to be 301,833 in 2017.

2. Most of the diagnosed prevalence of Polycythemia Vera was found in the United States with 107,760 cases in 2017.

3. Among the European 5 countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of Polycythemia Vera with 12,085 cases, followed by Italy and then France. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest diagnosed Polycythemia Vera prevalent population of 7,334 in 2017.



Key benefits of the report

1. Polycythemia Vera market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Polycythemia Vera epidemiology and Polycythemia Vera market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Polycythemia Vera market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Polycythemia Vera market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Polycythemia Vera market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Polycythemia Vera market.



"A higher percentage of diagnosed prevalence was seen in males, in comparison to females, in all the 7MM countries."



The therapeutic Polycythemia Vera market in the seven major markets was assessed to be USD 1,099.54 million in 2017 and is expected to grow during the study period (2017-2030). The market share of prescription therapies was USD 707.70 million in 2017 in the United States.



Only approved drug Jakafi for second-line therapies (or patient who are resistant to or intolerant to Hydroxyurea) contributed the highest share in the Polycythemia Vera market in 2017 in the Seven Major Market. The current therapeutic Polycythemia Vera market size in EU5 is dominated by Germany with USD 64.57 million in 2017, followed by Italy and France, whereas Spain has the smallest Polycythemia Vera market size.



Polycythemia Vera market size has been assessed with significant competition, wherein Jakafi is likely to maintain dominance in the hydroxyurea-refractory (second line) PV market. Roche's idasanutlin is early-stage and unlikely to represent significant near-term competition. On the other hand, Besremi represents an even small risk, as the drug is being positioned in first-line treatment for Polycythemia Vera vs Hydroxyurea.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Polycythemia Vera treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Idasanutlin

2. KRT-232

3. Givinostat

And many others



The key players in Polycythemia Vera market are:

1. Hoffmann-La Roche

2. Kartos Therapeutics

3. Italfarmaco

and many others



Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Polycythemia Vera Market Overview at a Glance

4. Polycythemia Vera Disease Background and Overview

5. Case Reports

6. Polycythemia Vera Epidemiology and Patient Population

7. United States Epidemiology

8. EU5 Epidemiology

8.1. Germany Epidemiology

8.2. France Epidemiology

8.3. Italy Epidemiology

8.4. Spain Epidemiology

8.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

8.6. KOL Insights

9. Japan Epidemiology

10. Polycythemia Vera Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

11. Unmet Needs

12. Polycythemia Vera Marketed Products

12.1. Jakafi (Ruxolitinib): Incyte Corporation/Novartis

12.2. Besremi: AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG/ PharmaEssentia

13. Polycythemia Vera Emerging Therapies

13.1. Key Cross Competition

13.2. Idasanutlin: Hoffmann-La Roche

13.3. KRT-232: Kartos Therapeutics

14. Polycythemia Vera 7MM Market Analysis

15. United States: Market Outlook

16. EU-5 countries: Market Outlook

16.1. Germany Market Size

16.2. France Market Size

16.3. Italy Market Size

16.4. Spain Market Size

16.5. United Kingdom Market Size

17. Japan Market Outlook

18. Market Drivers

19. Appendix

20. DelveInsight Capabilities

21. Disclaimer

22. About DelveInsight



