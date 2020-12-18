New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2020 -- The polyester industrial filament is used to manufacture jackets, overcoats, sportswear, tire cords, sewing threads, and many others. It faced high demand in 2019, the base year for the report. The varied applications help the market reduce the risk due to a loss in a particular end-use industry.



The increasing use of polyester industrial filament in the textile industry is likely to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The polyester industrial filament possesses good elasticity, shape retention, wrinkle resistance, exceptional wash & wear performance, washability, and longevity, among others, and as a result, finds extensive application in various types of apparel fabrics. It is used to make fashionable dresses, weather-resistant clothing, and is a preferred material for children's wear.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study:



Tongkun Group Co. Ltd., Shenghong Corp., Xin Feng Ming Group, Reliance Industries Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., William Barnet & Son LLC, Hengli Group, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Polyfibre Industries, Toray Industries Inc., and GreenFiber International SA, among others.



Market Drivers:



The market is projected to grow at a rate of 7.5% from 2020 and reach USD 68.54 Billion in 2027. The rise in demand for the end-use industry goods is expected to boost the polyester industrial filament market demand. The vast advantages of polyester industrial filament over its substitutes have led to wide use of it in sportswear, automotive, clothing and construction industries, which would boost the market demand by a great extent during the forecast period. Research conducted by Reports And Data has shown that the market would face a considerable hike in demand during the forecast period, leading to a rise in the market value and size.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global polyester industrial filament market on the basis of product type, raw material, application, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Partially Oriented Yarn (POY)

Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY)

Drawn Textured Yarn (DTY)

Others



Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Polyethylene Terephthalate

Poly-1, 4-Cyclohexylene Dimethylene (PCDT)

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Tire Cords

Mechanical Rubber Goods

Non-Woven Fabrics

Air Bags

Sew Threads

Others



Regional Outlook:



The Asia Pacific region contributed to the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 7.7% during the forecast period. The market dominance of this region is primarily influenced by the growth of the textile, automotive, and construction industries in the region. China, followed by India, occupied the largest market share in 2019 in this region and has higher growth opportunities during the forecast period. The North American market follows the Asia Pacific region in terms of market share.



