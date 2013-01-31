Component Supply Has Added a New Manufacturing Building

Fort Meade, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- The latest addition of a new building for hypodermic tubing and wire cutting is just the latest in a string of renovations and expansions that Component Supply Company has underway. This building is expected to greatly increase their output and abilities.



Next month, the company expects to finish another new space that will be dedicated solely to nylon and polyester mesh. For now, the newest building alone has already doubled Component Supply Company’s inventory space for hypodermic tubing, stainless steel wire, NiTinol wire and PTFE coated stainless steel wire. Executives say they expect the additional space to allow for other improvements as well.



“We are hoping this new space will allow us to increase our capabilities to include bending of wire and hypodermic tubing, bevel cutting, needle cutting and even include custom length blunt needles with polypropylene hubs,” a company spokesperson said.



For more information about Component Supply Company and their recent addition, visit their website at http://www.componentsupplycompany.com/



About Component Supply Company

Component Supply Company specializes in the manufacture and distribution of scientific and industrial products. Their clients range through many different industries, including medical, aerospace, mining, pharmaceutical, agricultural, automotive, electronics and more, and their inventory includes specialized items such as hypodermic tubing, rubber tubing, blunt needles, nylon mesh and stainless steel wires. The staff at Component Supply Company has been highly trained in the correct manufacturing and handling of all of these products, and can cut wire and tubing to custom lengths, add bending, tube beveling and more.