New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2020 -- Reports and Data's latest market intelligence study, titled 'Global Polyester Resins Market,' throws light on the vital aspects of the global Polyester Resins market and forecasts the market growth rate over the forecast period (2020-2027). Our market research team has conducted quantitative and qualitative assessments of the Polyester Resins market dynamics, taking into account numerous factors, such as product portfolios, market penetration, end-user industries, pricing structure, and the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges. The study includes a broad market segmentation based on the product type, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the leading companies. A lucid explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and market players' financial standing is a central component of the report. The developmental scope of the Polyester Resins market's new entrants and established companies has also been underscored in the report, assessing their market positions using advanced analytical tools like SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, and investment assessment. Thus, the report is aimed at helping readers gain meaningful insights into the ever-evolving Polyester Resins market.



The study extensively covers the latest updates about the Polyester Resins business sector, which has been beleaguered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, which, in turn, has impeded the future growth prospects of this industry. Thus, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of this business vertical's current scenario, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.



Competitive Landscape:



Under this section of the report, our market research panel has focused on the leading companies and the company profiles. The report's competitive outlook encases the strategic initiatives undertaken by these market players for optimal business expansion. Moreover, the future financial outlook of these players has been deeply assessed by leveraging avant-garde analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. A detailed supply and value chain analysis have also been entailed in the report.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report:



Ashland Inc., Polynt, BASF SE, Reichhold Inc., Royal DSM, AOC LLC, Nuplex Industries Ltd., UPC Technology Corp., Scott Bader Company Ltd., and U-Pica Company Ltd., among others.



The Polyester Resins market is segmented on the basis of product types and applications offered by the market to impart an easy understanding of the Polyester Resins market operations and covers:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Orthophthalic Resins

Dicyclopentadiene (Dcpd) Resins

Isophthalic Resins

Others

Terephthalic Resins

Gelcoat Resins

Chlorendic Resins



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Building & Construction

Marine

Pipes & Tanks

Land Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Artificial Stones

Wind Energy

Others



Regional Outlook:



The report provides readers with an exhaustive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various Polyester Resins market regions. It gathers significant data to predict the revenue share of each regional segment over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report includes a comprehensive study of the year-on-year growth rate of these regions. The leading key regions encompassed in the report include:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Global Polyester Resins Market Report - Table of contents:



Chapter 1: The report encompasses the global Polyester Resins market introduction and the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2: In this section of the report, the authors have performed detailed scrutiny of the key manufacturers of the Polyester Resins industry, focusing on their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapter 3: The report underlines the competitive landscape of the Polyester Resins market. It involves an in-depth account of the vast vendor landscape of the market

Chapter 4: This section also performs a broad segmentation of the Polyester Resins industry based on the regional outlook. The report thus evaluates the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the forecast years.

Chapters 5: This chapter of the report further segments the Polyester Resins market on the basis of product type, application range, and market players.



