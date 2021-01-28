New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- Reports and Data recently added the Global Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market research report that provides a thorough investigation of the market scenario with regards to the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2020-2027. The report also covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 pandemic has affected the export-import, demands, and trends of the industry and is expected to have some economic impact on the market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic on the overall industry and offers insights into a post-COVID-19 market scenario.



PEEK (Polyetheretherketone) is a high-performance, semi-crystalline thermoplastic. This hard opaque (greyish) material provides a remarkable combination of chemical resilience, mechanical properties, exhaust, fatigue, and extremely high-temperature tolerance up to 480°F (260°C). The polymer belongs to the polyketone family of polymers (PEEK, PEKK, PEEKK, and PEKEKK), and PEEK is perhaps the most commonly used and manufactured polymers.



Market Drivers



The demand for high-performance plastics as a substitute for industrial metals due to an increasing need for high-performance and low-weight components is expected to push the industry. The tight environmental governance framework in the mature economies of Europe and the United States has forced the automobile industry associates to use solutions that help minimize fuel usage by dramatically improving fuel quality. Geographic inclinations are projected to have a favorable effect on global volumes over the projected timeline.



The Key Manufacturers of the Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market are:



SABIC, Schulman, Inc., Solvay, Caledonian Ferguson & Timpson Ltd, Aetna Plastics Corp., CBC Co. Ltd, Celanese Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Parkway Products, LLC., J.K. Overseas, Jilin Province Zhongyan Polymer Materials Co., Ltd., Polyone, Quadrant AG, RTP Company, Victrex plc and ZYEX Ltd



Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Carbon Filled

Glass Filled

Unfilled



Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



3D Printing

Extrusion

Injection Molding



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Others



Regional Landscape



North America and the Asia Pacific region, led by Europe, are projected to see stable growth over the coming years. Developing countries in India, China, and South Korea are also expected to make a major contribution to regional development due to emerging producers of manufacturing and consumer packaging. The demand in North America is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the projected period.



Market segment based on Region:



North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

South-east Asia

Latin America

Brazil

MEA



