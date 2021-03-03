Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- Polyethylene Furanoate Market will be worth USD 120.1 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing demand for bio-based polymer products across multiple industries like automotive and packaging has been the primary driving factors propelling the market growth on a global scale. Additionally, the consumer as well as environment friendly features of PEF over bio-based PET is expected to stimulate the demand in the future.



Subject matter experts conducting the study also take a closer look at the products at their development stage and in the pipeline to help business owners conclude on the business strategies that can lower their cost and promise great returns or profits. Strong emphasis on new launches, acquisition and mergers, collaboration, import and export status and supply chain management empower the business evangelists, manufacturers and business owners build a robust strategy when it comes to making an investment.



The report further emphasizes the developmental strategies undertaken by these companies, including product innovation, new product launches, and technological upgradation. Moreover, the report studies the notable business events observed in this industry, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate deals, and brand promotions. The key industry participants include: Avantium Technologies B.V., Toyobo Co., Ltd., Sulzer ChemTech., Corbion, Biochem AG, and Swicofil AG. among others.



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Bottles

Films

Fibers

Others



Key Objectives of the Global Polyethylene Furanoate Market Report:



An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.

The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global Polyethylene Furanoate market and its leading players.

The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.



Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:



North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



The report, additionally, presents a comprehensive analysis of the key elements of the Polyethylene Furanoate market that influence its growth over the projected timeline. These vital elements include the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The authors of the report have implemented a set of analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis, to offer strategic recommendations to the new entrants on how to overcome the entry-level barriers.



