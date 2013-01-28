Polyethylene Industry Outlook in Germany to 2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- Polyethylene Industry Outlook in Germany to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Germany Polyethylene industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Polyethylene industry in Germany. The report covers Germany Polyethylene plants and presents installed capacity by key feedstock, process and technology. In addition, it presents Polyethylene demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Polyethylene producers in Germany. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Germany Polyethylene industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- Polyethylene industry supply scenario in Germany from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by key feedstock, production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned Polyethylene plants in Germany with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, key feedstock and operator and equity details
- Polyethylene industry market dynamics in Germany from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Polyethylene plants
- Company shares of key Polyethylene producers in the country
Reasons to buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Polyethylene industry in Germany
- Benefit from advanced insight on the Polyethylene industry in Germany
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Polyethylene industry in Germany
- Understand the market positioning of Polyethylene producers in Germany
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Germany
Companies Mentioned
LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Ineos Group Limited, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
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