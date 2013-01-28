Polyethylene Industry Outlook in Korea to 2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- Polyethylene Industry Outlook in Korea to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Korea Polyethylene industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Polyethylene industry in Korea. The report covers Korea Polyethylene plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents Polyethylene demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Polyethylene producers in Korea. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Korea Polyethylene industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- Polyethylene industry supply scenario in Korea from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned Polyethylene plants in Korea with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology and operator and equity details
- Polyethylene industry market dynamics in Korea from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Polyethylene plants
- Company shares of key Polyethylene producers in the country
Reasons to buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Polyethylene industry in Korea
- Benefit from advanced insight on the Polyethylene industry in Korea
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Polyethylene industry in Korea
- Understand the market positioning of Polyethylene producers in Korea
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Korea
Companies Mentioned
LG Chem, Ltd., Honam Petrochemical Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation
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