Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2025: Medical Is the Fastest-Growing Application Segment

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2021 -- The report "Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market by Type (Non-XLPE and XLPE), by Density (LDPE,HDPE), by End-Use Application (Protective Packaging, Automotive, Building & Construction, Footwear, Sports & Recreational, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", size will grow to USD 4.5 billion by 2025 from USD 3.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the 2020-2025 period. The market is driven by increasing demand from packaging, automotive, and building & construction industries. Growing awareness about high-quality products and demand from APAC, the Middle East & Africa, and South American countries are also driving the market. The emerging economies, such as India, China, Brazil, Southeast Asia, and Mexico, are expected to be the most lucrative destinations for polyethylene foams market.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=129894004



Non-XLPE is projected to be the largest segment of the polyethylene foams market.

Non-XLPE foam is easy to fabricate, and it is both non-abrasive and resilient. This PE foam provides excellent shock and vibration protection during product transport. Non-XLPE foam has good flotation properties and is also water resistant for recreational and sporting applications. It has good thermal insulation properties and has the added benefit of being recyclable. Also, it is a great alternative to more traditional types of packaging like corrugated paper etc.



Medical is the fastest-growing application segment of the polyethylene foams market.

Medical is the fastest growing end-use application in polyethylene market, in terms of volume. In the medical industry, all products are handled with intensive care. XLPE foams are unique, closed-cell materials used widely to create medical packaging solutions. Certain grades of XLPE foams are expanded in a natural process, using nitrogen verses chemical expansion. The XLPE foam is hypoallergenic, non-toxic, and latex-free and can come in contact with skin and can also be used in operating rooms. It is extensively used in the medical device industry to package and protect surgical instruments, implants and other surgical devices, both inside and outside of a sterile barrier system.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=129894004



APAC is the largest polyethylene foams market globally.

APAC is projected to lead the polyethylene foams market during the forecast period which is driven by high economic growth and heavy investments in packaging, automotive, building & construction, and manufacturing industries. Its growing middle-class population plays an important role in driving various industries, which has led to industrialization and the manufacturing of various products that require PE foam. The demand for premium and better-quality products is increasing in the region with the growth in the middle-class population.



COVID-19 Impact on the Global Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market



COVID-19 has posed many challenges for the automotive sector. The US, Germany, the UK, Italy, South Korea, Spain, and Japan are among the adversely affected major industrialized economies. More than 90% of automotive and related companies report that COVID-19 will have a direct impact on their 2020 sales revenues. The outbreak of COVID-19 and resulting economic uncertainty may reduce consumer demand in the short term. This would possibly hamper new vehicle sales and delay spending on non-essential maintenance. In the long run, these factors could influence consumer preferences.



COVID-19 has posed many challenges in the construction sector. Major economies across the world, such as the US, Germany, the UK, Italy, South Korea, Spain, and Japan, are among the severely affected countries by the pandemic. Social distancing measures, supply chain disruptions, and workforce dislocation have led to the suspension of construction activities in most countries due to the disruptions in supply chains and shortage of raw materials and labor. Construction companies with high debts and lower cash reserves faced a liquidity crisis. However, the construction of temporary hospitals and quarantine centers increased with this outbreak of coronavirus.



Get 10% Customization on this Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=129894004



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com