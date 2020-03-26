Polyethylene Terephthalate Global Market Business Opportunities 2026 - Top Companies Are BASF, DuPont, DSM, Lanxess Corporation

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- Moreover, polyethylene terephthalate offers unique physical properties, such as it is shatterproof and non-reactive to food and water, due to which it is widely used in flexible packaging applications. The growing technological advancements and innovations in packaging applications, mainly through weight reduction, are expected to positively influence the market growth. Major factors driving the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market growth include increasing consumption of textiles and fabrics, increasing recycling and collection rate of PET in Europe, and rising demand for sustainable & recyclable products globally. Meanwhile, stringent environmental regulations controlling the increasing use of PET and rising demand for environmentally friendly alternatives such as High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) are expected to negatively impact the growth of the market.



The increasing demand for lightweight packaging solutions for electronics and food is anticipated to introduce new application avenues for polyethylene terephthalate. Moreover, the intensity of rivalry is expected to increase over the forecast period. Hence, players are focusing on strengthening their market position through the development of novel technologies.Companies are also focusing on the cost-effective and high-quality manufacturing processes of PET to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=5791



Segment by Key players:

- BASF

- DuPont

- DSM

- Lanxess Corporation

- Nan Ya Plastics

- Far Eastern New Century

- Tray-Pak

- Verdeco Recycling Inc.

- Reliance Industries Ltd

- Eastman Chemical Company



Segment by Application:

- Sheets/Film

- Consumer Goods

- Packaging



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=5791



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Polyethylene Terephthalate Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Forecast

4.5.1. Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



Enquiry before Buying full report at - https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=5791



About DataIntelo

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info:

Name: Alex Mathews

Address: 500 East E Street, Ontario,

CA 91764, United States.

Phone No: USA: +1 909 545 6473 | IND: +91-7000061386

Email: sales@dataintelo.com

Website: https://dataintelo.com