ReportReserve’s ‘Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Global Market to 2020 - Increasing Demand from Carbonated Soft Drinks, Food and Beer Packaging in BRIC Nations Driving Growth’ is an in-depth report focusing on the demand side of the global PET industry. The report provides the reader with detailed analysis and forecasts of the major economic and market trends affecting global PET demand in all the major regions of the world. It also provides analysis and description of the major drivers and restraints affecting PET demand in various regions. Global PET demand is assessed in terms of end-user segments, price and competitive landscape, at both a regional and national level. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global PET market, covering all the major parameters. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by ReportReserve’s team of industry experts.



Scope



The report provides in-depth analysis, market opportunities and challenges for manufacturers of PET worldwide. Its scope includes -

- Drivers, restraints and challenges affecting the growth of the PET market for all the major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

- Demand and production volume forecasts for the PET markets of all major countries: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

- Demand volume forecasts for the major end-user applications, highlighting trends and volume share analysis for each of these applications in all major countries.

- Pricing forecasts and analysis of the major countries and regions.

- Capacity share analysis of the key producers in all the major countries.

- PET import and export trends in all the major countries.



Reasons to buy



- The report is a useful tool for both industry professionals and beginners seeking to gain an understanding of the dynamics of the global PET market.

- To understand regional PET market dynamics through detailed demand and production forecasts, end-use data and competitive landscape analysis.

- Detailed analysis up to country level provides an insight to evaluate opportunities in emerging markets and to quantify potential returns on investment.

- To obtain a detailed understanding of the factors expected to affect the growth of the PET market in different regions of the world.

- To identify the most attractive geographies, product segments and end-user applications in order to increase business revenue.

- To understand the differing dynamics and pricing between the countries, which gives an insight into the arbitrage opportunities in the trade across countries.

- To develop custom strategies based on the current and forecast trends in the production and consumption of PET.

- To benefit from advanced insight into each of the major markets, through detailed forecasts for demand, production and end-user analysis.

- To benchmark different geographies by the historic and forecast growth of demand, production and end use of PET.

- To gain knowledge regarding the market share of each of the major producers in the PET market in different regions of the world.



