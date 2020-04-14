Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Innovations, Analysis, Top Key Vendors, Size, Demand and Forecast to 2025 : Indorama Ventures, MG Chemical, Zhejiang Yisheng

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- Polyethylene Terephthalate commonly known as PET or PETE is the mostly used polymer in the world. It is naturally transparent and semi-crystalline plastic used widely for products used in our day to day life.



In 2019, the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Size is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.



In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin. This report studies the global market size of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).



This study presents the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. History breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- Indorama Ventures

- MG Chemical

- Zhejiang Yisheng Petrochemical

- Jiangsu Sanfangxiang

- DAK America



Segment by Type:

- Bottled beverages

- Films and sheets

- CSD

- Food



Segment by Application:

- Transportation

- Automotive

- Electrical/Electronics

- Household Appliances

- Packaging

- Textile



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Forecast

4.5.1. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



