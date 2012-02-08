PolyGel Portable Device for DVT Therapy Helps Patients Be Compliant After Surgery

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2012 -- Major surgical procedures are events where medical staff must be reminded that certain patients can be at higher risk for deep vein thrombosis and venous thromboembolism. Postphlebitic syndrome and pulmonary embolisms can occur in the hours, days, and weeks after a surgery. An article on Medscape recently highlighted how prophylaxis with medication and mechanical devices is critical.



“Each patient must be assessed case-by-case, but the article ‘Deep Venous Thrombosis Prophylaxis in Orthopedic Surgery’ shows that DVT therapy helped reduce DVT by 60 percent,” said Greg Grambor, president of Vascular PRN, a company that fills prescriptions for sequential compression devices and intermittent pneumatic devices for healthcare professionals nationwide.



The authors of the Medscape article showed that passive devices such as TED hose and active devices like IPC devices or venous foot pumps lessened the chance of DVT and did not add the risk of bleeding. Mechanical compression devices helped to improve blood flow and circulating fibrinolysins. Patient compliance and efficacy are the most important factors that medical professionals want out of devices.



“The latest technology is a PolyGel portable device that is only one pound, the size of a small book, and works off battery power,” said Grambor. “In the hours after surgery or for at-home care after leaving the hospital, the PolyGel Ca5 DVTCare System provides the best compliance.”



The PolyGel portable device lasts for 15 hours when used for single leg therapy and 8 hours for both legs. Since it is carried over the shoulder in a compact case, patients can go from their hospital bed, down the hall to physical therapy, and move about their home when healing in the weeks after a surgery. The PolyGel’s two segmented cuffs wrap comfortably around the leg to promote blood flow.



“The PolyGel is super simple to put on the patient and effortless to keep on the patient,” said Grambor. “You don’t have to worry about the patient being hooked up to a power source or what happens when they go to the bathroom.”



And when the PolyGel device needs to be cleaned, it can be done with mild soap and a washcloth, and it can be charged in an outlet once the 8 to 15 hours of use is up. It continues to operate while charging, providing for totally uninterrupted therapy during those critical post surgery hours.



