Polyglycerol Sebacate (PGS) Market Report by 2025 : Top Key Players - Secant LLC

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2020 -- Polyglycerol sebacate (PGS) is recording high demand in the biomedical field, especially for developing regenerative medicine and supporting tissue engineering application. Properties such as the ability to modulate mechanical properties that match to myocardial tissues have augmented the significance of PGS in the tissue engineering sphere.



Reportedly, in 2013, the regenerative medicine & tissue engineering industry was valued close to US$17 billion, which later rose to US$47.2 billion in 2018. Constant innovations & developments done in the biomedical field, and the requirement to improve the healing process are some of the factors that have facilitated this growth.



Meanwhile, with technologies like tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, the challenges encountered in the conventional medical industry can be overcome, potentially driving polyglycerol sebacate demand.



However, availability of numerous product alternatives such as polyglycolic acid (PGA), polylactic acid (PLA), polycaprolactone (PCL) chitosan, polyethylene glycol (PEG), and collagen could impede the product's industry share.



Likewise, absence of essential, long-term data on degradability and biocompatibility for making advances in the biomedical field may hamper PGS demand. Nevertheless, with constant research and presence of advanced technologies, the global PGS market might spur considerable momentum over 2025.



Notably, paste type PGS is anticipated to record commendable traction over the projected period. The product is extensive used in coatings medical textiles, tissue engineering, drug delivery, adhesives and more.



With profound application, estimates suggest that the paste form segment may witness gains of about 9% over 2025. Meanwhile, PGS market for soft-gel is anticipated to account a 9.5% CAGR over the forecast period.



It is certain that biomedical textiles are a vital component in medical devices. They are used in soft tissue repair products, heart valves, endovascular grafts, neurovascular stents, load-sharing scaffolds, etc. As an essential textile coating, it supports cell growth, promotes healing, minimizes inflammation, lowers adhesion, imparts elasticity to mirror native tissue and enhances material response to deformation. Features such as these would help biomedical textile segment to garner a noteworthy share in global PGS market.



Considering geographical share, North America PGS market size is projected to record over 11% CAGR over 2025. High R&D investment in the medical sector leading to robust demand for biomaterials might majorly boost the regional PGS business share.



Reportedly, in 2016, the medical devices industry of U.S. recorded around US$160 billion, while in 2017, it reached US$170 billion. Considering this growth projection, it is likely that the demand for PGS may propel considerably across the U.S.



