Polyglycolic Acid Market Growth, Trends, Analysis Till 2024 : Companies Are Kureha Corporation, Corbion N.V., Teleflex, BMG Incorporated

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2020 -- Demand for packaged beverages such as energy drinks and soft drinks is amplifying the demand for PET bottles across the globe. The polyglycolic acid market in Polyglycolide film segment is expected to register CAGR of more than 8.5% by the end of 2024, with increasing awareness regarding the efficiency of the product as an inner layer in PET bottles. In 2016, the fiber form of product accounted for more than 40% share and will garner significant gains by the end of forecasted timeframe due to strong filtration and medical applications.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2415



When used in food packaging, polyglycolic acid does not impact the food conditions as compared to MXD6, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol and other barrier materials. Proliferating innovations in the medical industry to meet the demands of patients for reliable, safe, cost-effective yet innovative medications are a vital factor steering developments in the polyglycolic acid market. PGA stitches have gained increasing demand in the recent times as compared to alternatives like catgut, poliglecaprone and polydioxanone.



The product exhibits enhanced results as compared to frequently used non-absorbable stitches that are made of stainless steel, nylon, polypropylene. PGA surgical sutures carry superior potential in orthopedic surgeries, gynecological surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, ophthalmic surgeries and general operations. They are also considered a viable option for bone grafting and are used in joint and knee replacements as well as spine applications.



In 2016, medical applications were the leading contributor towards polyglycolic acid market size with more than 60% of the global share. Superior tensile strength, easy handling and strong holding strength through the wound healing span, such features are estimated to drive the application of the product in the medical sector.



Make an inquiry for buying this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2415



Regionally, North America is anticipated to dominate polyglycolic acid market share. In 2016, the region held over 60% of the market share. Though the total rig count declined in the region after the reduction in crude oil process, the requirement for PGA frac plus is expected to witness extreme growth.



Company profiled in the polyglycolic acid market report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:



Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:



1. Kureha Corporation

2. Huizhou Foryou Medical Devices Co.,Ltd

3. Corbion

4. Teleflex Incorporated

5. BMG Incorporated

6. Shenzhen Polymtek Biomaterial Co., Ltd.



RefuCoat was a recent project in the Europe aimed at the development of fully recyclable barrier coatings and bioplastic materials for trays and films with an aim to replace the aluminum based packaging solutions. Sincere initiatives to reduce the use of products that cause harm to the environment and support sustainability will support regional polyglycolic acid market trends.



Request For Discount of this Report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-discount/2415



Main Features of the Global Market Research Report:



The report delivers the market valuation as well as the projected growth rate of the market spanning all years till 2025.



-The report also describes the major drivers of the market by considering as well as taking calculated risks, in tandem with identifying and testing new strategies.



-The research report endorses a detailed industry chain analysis. Also, it covers the production process of the market, upstream raw material supplier information, raw material costs, labor costs, manufacturing costs, marketing channels, as well as the downstream buyers of the market.



-The report provides detailed knowledge about the competitive scenario of the global market and also discusses the numerous marketing strategies adopted by companies to stay ahead in the competition.



-The report analyses the various market segments and also provides their contribution to the development of the global industry.



Browse More News –



Biocontrol Agents Market Size: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/23/1918907/0/en/Biocontrol-Agents-Market-to-reach-USD-7-5-Bn-by-2025-Global-Market-Insights-Inc.html

Fluorspar Market Size: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/02/07/1335168/0/en/Fluorspar-Market-to-exceed-4bn-by-2024-Global-Market-Insights-Inc.html