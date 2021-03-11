New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The global Polyglycolic acid (PGA) market is expected to reach USD 8.29 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polyglycolic acid (PGA) is a synthetic, inter-woven polymer and is very slightly reactive and better resistant to bacterial contamination. The chemical is considered to be biocompatible in several end-uses and of late finds usage as filler material blended with polymers that can be chemically degraded. Polyglycolic acid is usually deployed into several tissue engineering applications supports include bone, tooth, cartilage, tendon, and spinal regeneration. Sheets made from the acid in combination with fibrin glue spray is applied as healing of open wounds of soft tissues, along with bone surfaces in the course of oral surgery, by adhering to the wound and assisting in stop postoperative hemorrhage and stimulate epithelialization. Moreover, the chemical finds widespread application in pharmaceuticals, including polymers for a biodegradable bone graft, organ regeneration, absorbable sutures, and drug delivery vehicles.



The emerging and present key participants in the Polyglycolic Acid market are:



BMG Incorporated, Foryou Medical, Kureha Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Corbion, Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC, Lotus Surgicals, Shenzhen Polymtek, Biomaterial Co. Ltd., LUX Sutures, and Unisur Lifecare Pvt. Ltd., among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global polyglycolic acid market on the basis of form, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Films

Fibers

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Online

Offline



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Pharmaceutical

Oil & Gas

Packaging

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Further key findings from the report suggest



By form, fibers contributed to the largest market share in 2019. The market dominance of the fibers is owing to the escalating application of fiber in the making of end-products like frac bars, frac balls, and sutures, among others deployed in industry verticals like the pharmaceutical and oil & gas.



By distribution channel, offline held a larger market share in 2019. The polyglycolic acid industry is very offline-intensive and witnesses transparency. The offline channel necessitates the requirement of substantial investment of time by the buyer and high selling costs, along with considerable knowledge of the market on the seller side.



By application, packing held a significant market share in 2019. Polyglycolic acid possesses considerable potential in several packaging applications in food & beverages, amongst other products having short shelf-life.



North American region dominated the market in 2019 and is estimated to observe a growth rate of 8.9% in the forecast period. The United States led the market in the region owing to the substantial rise in the extraction of shale gas extraction. Furthermore, the presence of leading pharmaceutical companies in the region is boosting product demand…Continued



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Personal Protective Equipment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Personal Protective Equipment Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market driver's analysis

4.2.2.1. Stringent Workplace Safety Regulations

4.2.2.2. Increasing Workplace Safety Awareness



Continue…



