New Technology Best Choice for Mexico After Massive Failure of Polygraph

Since 2007, the US Government obligated over $1 Billion to help eliminate corruption within the ranks of some 700,000 police and security officials in Mexico. Of those funds, tens-of-millions of US taxpayer dollars were expended on polygraph equipment, training and examinations for Mexico; however, after a half-decade this program has made little progress in eliminating corruption from the ranks of Mexico's police.



Commander Ivan Ortega of the RRA Center explained only about 20% of Mexican police have undergone anti-corruption polygraph examinations since the Mexican Government pledged 5 years ago that all police officials would be tested. "This is a major failure since the Mexican people were promised 100% of police officials would undergo anti-corruption screening. The Mexican people have been mislead by a small group of polygraph bureaucrats who oversee all "confidence control" examinations in Mexico. Had these bureaucrats been honest with the leaders of Mexico they would have admitted polygraph is incapable of screening 700,000 individuals in 5 years." Ortega continued "To add insult to injury, US funds were used to purchase Canadian polygraph systems and training was conducted by Israelis. The US taxpayer lost twice - first Mexican bureaucrats purchased non-US polygraph equipment and used non-American polygraph instructors thereby causing an economic loss to the US; further, this program failed to provided the results Mexican polygraph experts promised the US State Department they would deliver."



Mexico's media recently reported police who were given anti-corruption polygraphs had a failure rate of 30-35%. Commander Ortega explained such statistics were misleading, since the US National Academy of Sciences (NAS), in a landmark 2003 report, concluded polygraphs were incapable of accurately screening for qualities such as loyalty and trustworthiness. The NAS found the majority of polygraph research was "Unreliable, Unscientific and Biased" and over 70% of polygraph validation studies were significantly flawed. NAS also concluded polygraph screening examinations, such as those conducted in Mexico to identify corruption, have extremely high levels of False Positive rates and incorrect results. Therefore, many of the individuals identified by polygraph as deceptive may have been innocent. Ortega commented "The NAS described polygraph as a Pseudoscience. Such a flawed process implemented by a small, but powerful group of Mexican bureaucrats has likely resulted in innocent police officers being identified as guilty. What happens when innocent men are labeled as guilty and have no way to clear their names? Can such a miscarriage of justice turn innocent men against the government and add fuel to the fire of corruption that already exists in Mexico?"



Ortega continued "The goal of Remote Risk Assessment (RRA) is to evaluate trust and risk levels of individuals who may be susceptible to corruption, criminal activity or other behaviors that adversely impact upon suitability, loyalty or trustworthiness. What makes RRA unique is the simplicity of the interview process and the fact the system can conduct hundreds-to-thousands of unbiased interviews per day. This makes RRA ideal for large-scale anti-corruption screening in Mexico and elsewhere. Further, RRA has proven its precision by achieving accuracy levels greater than 95% during actual trust assessment interviews. And, RRA is ready to be implemented in Mexico today".



