Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market to Reach 34,000 MT by 2018 with a CAGR of 27.7%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- The report "Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market, By Application (Packaging, Food Services, Bio-medical, Agriculture) & Raw Material — Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018" ,defines and segments the global PHA market with analysis and forecasting of the global revenue and consumption. PHA market consumption will grow from an estimated 10,000 MT in 2013 to 34,000 MT by 2018, with a CAGR of 27.7% from 2013 to 2018.



The increasing demand for renewable and bio-based materials and shift in consumer preference for eco-friendly products is driving the global market of PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoate) polymer. PHA has been commercialized and used across packaging, food services, bio-medical, and agriculture industries. Packaging is the largest consumer of PHA followed by food services. Bio-medical applications offer the highest growth during the next five years. PHA would continue to be used as biodegradable controlled antibiotic release system, making it ideal for bio-medical applications such as manufacturing implants, sutures, and other medical equipment.



The global PHA market is consolidated in nature as it is still in its infancy. The market has only few players but it has been making rapid technological advancement along with increased investments in RD. The top companies in the PHA business include Metabolix Inc. (U.S.), Meredian Inc. (U.S.), Biomer (Germany), Tianjin GreenBio Materials Co. Ltd (China), and Shenzhen Ecomann Technology Co. Ltd (China). U. S-based Metabolix and Chinas Shenzhen Ecomann Technology have the maximum number of developments and have been using expansion and new product developments as their top growth strategies.



The current market scenario for PHA shows that the manufacturing plants are underutilized due to low demand and lack of commercial applications. Research and innovation will enhance the critical properties of PHA in the near future. As the industrialization process of PHA continues to progress and manufacturing technology remains optimized, the product quality will become more stable. All this will drive the cost of PHA to a level that will make it an ideal alternative for conventional polymers.



The global Polyhydroxyalkanoate Market is analyzed in terms of consumption (MT) and revenue ($) for all regions. Consumption and revenues for each region have been broken down by applications such as packaging, food services, bio-medical, agriculture, and others. The other applications include electronic, automotive, chemicals, and domestic goods.



The report details the present manufacturing capacity of PHA producers along with the current and future estimates of their capacity utilization. It identifies various sources of PHA production along with their respective market shares. It also focuses on market share analysis, and market metrics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and winning imperatives.



