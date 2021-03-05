Polyimide Film Market Top Companies, Industry Trends, Latest Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Forecasts to 2027 : DuPont, Saint Gobain SA, IST Corporation

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- The global polyimide film market is expected to reach USD 3.44 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polyimides film are a kind of high-performance polymers films possessing a range of excellent properties, which allows them to be deployed in various end-user industries.



Polyimide films find widespread application to produce flexible printed circuits and pressure-sensitive tapes used in electronics, and aerospace industry owing to their ability to high-temperature resistance, they are widely used. These are also widely deployed for insulating wires and cables of motors and generators. These films allow the implementation of compact and complex assemblies which reduces size and weight, and as a result of their lightweight, they also find implementation in the insulation of the wires of aircrafts to offer significant weight savings.



Moreover, polyimide films may be surface modified to increase the array of end-use applications. The product provides inherent inertness/hydrophobicity, which is not suitable for the fabrication of electronic devices on the substrates; thus, surface modification permits the deposition of functional materials with water-based fluids.



Polyimide films are used as a buffer against the corona discharge effect, which dampens the performance of traction motors, generators, and transformers. It aids in improving performance in addition to the strength of traction motors and other integral components of the automotive system, thus propelling the market growth.



Strategic alliance leading to technological collaborations amongst companies for the commercialization of polyimide film is further expected to fuel the market demand over the forecast period.



Key participants include DuPont, Saint Gobain SA, IST Corporation, Kolon Industries Inc., Kaneka Corporation, Taimide Tech Inc., FLEXcon Company, Arakawa Chemicals Industries Ltd., Anabond Limited, 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, and Toray Industries, among others.



Further key findings from the report suggest

- By type, opaque films held a substantial share of the market in 2018 and are likely to grow at a considerable rate in the forecast period.

- By application, specialty fabricated products held 5.0% of the market share in 2018 and are likely to grow at a rate of 11.5% over the forecast period. Specialty fabricated products are used in carrier & transport belts, speaker coils, space blankets, gaskets, sensors, and spiral-wrapped tubing. The specialty fabricated product is forecasted to experience a huge demand during the forecast period owing to growth in manufacturing, construction, and aerospace activities.

- The market in Europe held a substantial market size in 2018 and is forecasted to grow at a rate of 10.7% in the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is owing to developed electrical & electronics, medical and automotive sectors. Wires and cables application play a significant role in driving market demand in the region.

- The leading revenue-generating countries in Europe are Germany, Italy, France, and the U.K., among others. Additionally, the developed medical industry is expected to boost the market growth in the upcoming years attributed to its high tensile strength and endurance to high temperature.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global polyimide film market on the basis of type, application, industry verticals, and region:



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Opaque Films

- Transparent Films



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Flexible Printed Circuits (FPC)

- Specialty Fabricated Products

- Pressure Sensitive Tapes

- Wire & Cable

- Motor & Generator



Industry Verticals Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Electrical & Electronics

- Automotive

- Aerospace

- Medical

- Labelling

- Mining & Drilling

- Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- North America

o U.S.

- Europe

o UK

o France

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

- Latin America

o Brazil

- MEA



