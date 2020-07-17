Polyisobutylene (PIB) Including High Reactive (HR)-PIB Expected to Witness Fast Growth in the Long-Term Forecast.

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2020 -- Prismane Consulting is pleased to publish its Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Study Report and Techno-Commercial Market Model. This report forms a part of the Polymers & Plastic Strategy studies recently published by Prismane Consulting.



Polyisobutylene (PIB) finds use in various applications like lubricants, fuel additives, metal working, adhesives & sealants, rubber manufacturing and other end-use formulation and applications. In terms of end-use sector it is used as lubricants in the automotive industry which is the major end-use outlet. PIB is also used in building & construction, healthcare & medical. Each of the end-use of application market has different characteristics and follows different trends in terms of growth, per capita consumption, regional/ country coverage, customer base, quality requirements, selling channels and off-take volumes.



Determining the impacts of the global Covid-19 pandemic remains a key question across different end-use applications and sectors as the global pandemic has now altered most of the landscape and has had a negative impact on the global PIB market. The major driver of the industry will be the expected growth in the automotive sector after the 2020 slump. More than 60% of the world's polyisobutylene (PIB) production is used in the lubricant industry.



In Prismane Consulting's Polyisobutylene (PIB) strategy report, we have analyzed the historic and current market situation of PIB and HR-PIB for different application and sub-application. The recent development in terms of capacities, expansions and investments have been considered in the report. Specific section on the formation of business alliance and joint ventures in PIB production value chain has been included. The changing trend in end-use application like lubricants, fuel additives, adhesive & sealants, rubber manufacturing and other details have been analyzed.



The Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Study Report 2020 describes the global PIB market, with focus on the country, applications and other end-use scenarios. The study provides:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Demand-Supply Balance& Market Analysis

- PIB and HR-PIB Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- PIB and HR-PIB Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Type and Applications

- Trade (Import, Export and Net Export)

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



