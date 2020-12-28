New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market:



The Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market is expected to reach USD 3.80 Billion in 2026. Polyisobutylene (PIB) is a commercial polymer used in a large variety of applications owing to its permeability to gases and flexibility and its characteristic of thermal stability. It is also utilized in the manufacture of tubeless tires for its ability to hold air for a longer period of time. It is also used for damp proofing and maintenance of roof membranes. It increases the lipid portion of cosmetics and skin care products.



The latest report is one of the most sought-after market research documents covering the grave impact of the COVID-19 outbreak current situation on the Polyisobutylene (PIB) market. The market intelligence report closely investigates the severe disruptions to this business sphere brought about by the pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has significantly affected the Polyisobutylene (PIB) business landscape, posing threats to the developmental scope of the key manufacturers and buyers involved in this sector. The report further provides expert speculations about the post-COVID-19 scenario of the market.



Geographical Segmentation:

The report is a prototype of the Polyisobutylene (PIB) market and focuses on the market's major regional segments. The market has been categorized into several key geographical segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In this section of the report, the anticipated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects of each region have been evaluated.



Market Drivers:

Oxidation resistance, increased stability, and superior impermeability are found in Polyisobutylene (PIB). It is anticipated that improvement in weathering resistance for the manufacture of pharmaceutical stoppers, construction sealants, hosepipes and various mechanical goods would foster market development. The automotive industry's growth in developing countries such as the Middle East and the Asia Pacific is improving the region's market. The demand for polyisobutylene is driven by increased purchasing capacity and increased ownership of vehicles per person as a result of the development of road infrastructure (PIB). The demand is further encouraged by the strong growth of end users, including the automotive and construction industries.



Regional Outlook:

Europe is expected to hold a market share of 23% by 2026 due to the expansion of automotive, adhesives and tires industries. North America accounted for a share of 20% in the year 2018. The increase in demand for cars that have a strong grip on snowy roads will propel the growth of the market. The increase in demand and ownership of automotive in the U.S. will influence the market. The booming construction industry will also fuel the demand for adhesives and sealant.



Competitive Terrain:

The global Polyisobutylene (PIB) market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Polyisobutylene (PIB) market are listed below:

BASF SE, TPC Group Inc., Ineos Group, Braskem, Exxon Mobil, Lanxess AG, Chevron Oronite Company LLC, Infineum International Ltd., The Lubrizol Corporation, and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. among



Molecular Weight Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Low Molecular Weight

Medium Molecular Weight

High Molecular Weight



Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Conventional PIB

Highly Reactive PIB



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Tires

Lubes Additives

Fuel Additives

2-Stroke Engines

Industrial Lubes and Others

Adhesives and Sealants



End-Use Industry Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Automotive

Industrial

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Constructions

Cosmetics

Sporting Goods



Key Points of the Report:

Market Overview: This section of the report offers actionable insights into the global Polyisobutylene (PIB) market, encompassing the historical and future timelines, key dynamics, latest market trends, growth trajectories, and the future market scope. It highlights the principal market segments, including the main product types, application gamut, end-user industries, and regional spectrum.



Executive Summary:In this section of the report, a comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape of the market, regional mapping, CAGR, and various crucial parameters like key market drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and growth prospects.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The report closely analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on numerous aspects of the Polyisobutylene (PIB) industry, such as production capacity, consumption rate, import-export status, demand & supply ratio, and the estimated revenue generation of each regional segment.



Competitive Landscape: This segment of the report systematically profiles the leading companies functioning in the Polyisobutylene (PIB) industry. Moreover, the report emphasizes the global market value & volume, product portfolios, production capacity, and other vital aspects of these companies.



