Polylactic Acid (PLA) to Witness High Growth in the Long-Term Forecast.

Historically, there are very few players in the biodegradable plastics sectors mostly in the USA and Western Europe. With an exceptional acceptance of biodegradable plastics, a number of companies started their pilot plants and subsequently till 2017-2018, there were more than 25+ major producers of biodegradable plastics globally. The most important player in the PLA field is NatureWorks followed by Total Corbion. NatureWorks operates a 150 kilo tons of PLA capacity at Nebraska, USA while Total Corbion started commercial production of PLA at its 75 kilo tons facility in Rayong, Thailand.



NatureWorks is the leading producer of PLA globally, in the wake of increase in demand, third party sources have indicated that the company may carry out an expansion of its plant in the next few years but no capacity expansion news has been announced by the company.



Teijin has a 10-kilo tons facility in Japan while most other Japanese producers of PLA do not have any significant capacity as the production is mostly carried out in their pilot plants. The major Chinese producers of PLA include Zhejiang HiSun Biomaterials Company, Esun (Shenzhen EsunIndustrialCo., Ltd), JilinCofco Biomaterials. WeforYou (Austria based)also operates a 75 kilo tons plant in China.



The Polylactic Acid (PLA) Plastics Market Study Report 2020 describes the global PLA market, with focus on the country, type, applications and other end-use scenarios. The study provides:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Demand-Supply Balance& Market Analysis

- Biodegradable plastics market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Biodegradable plastics Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Type and Applications

- Trade (Import, Export and Net Export)

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



Prismane Consulting

Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.

Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers and Materials.



