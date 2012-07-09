PolyMedix, Inc. (OTC:PYMX) Investor Files Lawsuit over Alleged False and Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- An investor in PolyMedix, Inc. (OTC:PYMX) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania against PolyMedix, Inc. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws in connection with certain financial statements.



If you purchased shares of PolyMedix, Inc. (OTC:PYMX, formerly NASDAQ:PYMX) between March 7, 2011 and May 10, 2012, you have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: August 31, 2012. PYMX investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of PolyMedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYMX) shares between March 7, 2011 and May 10, 2012, that PolyMedix, Inc. and certain of its executive officers violated the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934.



Between March 7, 2011 and May 10, 2012, PolyMedix, Inc had two experimental compounds in clinical trials, PMX-30063 and PMX-60056, and one of these prospective drugs, PMX-60056, was a cardiovascular compound that was intended to reverse the activity of common blood clotting agents in order to avoid the risk of stroke.



PolyMedix, Inc. (OTC:PYMX) reported that its annual Revenue rose from $1.07million in 2008 to $2.46million in 2011. However, its Net Loss rose from $10.99million to $19.93million.



The plaintiff alleges that beginning on March 7, 2011, PolyMedix, Inc, along with its Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Vice President of Cardiovascular Clinical Development, issued a series of allegedly materially false and misleading statements to investors about PMX-60056's commercial viability, safety, and market potential that caused shares of PolyMedix to trade at artificially high prices.



Shares of PolyMedix, Inc. (OTC:PYMX) rose from $0.57 per share on December 2, 2011 to $1.36 per share on February 17, 2012.



Then on May 10, 2012, PolyMedix issued a press release disclosing to investors that the Company was halting patient enrollment in clinical trials for PMX-60056 "due to observations of reductions in blood pressure."



PYMX shares dropped from over $1.30 to $0.31 per share on May 18, 2012.



On July 6, 2012, OTC:PYMX shares closed at $0.275 per share.



