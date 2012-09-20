PolyMedix, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- PolyMedix, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 provides data on the PolyMedix, Inc.’s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.



Scope



- PolyMedix, Inc. - Brief PolyMedix, Inc. overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.

- Review of current pipeline of PolyMedix, Inc. human therapeutic division.

- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.

- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.

- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of PolyMedix, Inc. with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.

- Recent updates of the PolyMedix, Inc.’s pipeline in the last quarter.

- Key discontinued and dormant projects.

- Latest news and deals relating to the products.



Reasons to buy



- Evaluate PolyMedix, Inc.’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.

- Assess the growth potential of PolyMedix, Inc. in its therapy areas of focus.

- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the PolyMedix, Inc.’s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.

- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.

- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with PolyMedix, Inc..

- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.

- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of PolyMedix, Inc. and identify potential opportunities in those areas.



Keywords



Current R&D Portfolio of PolyMedix, Inc.; PolyMedix, Inc. - Key Therapeutics; PolyMedix, Inc. - Pipeline Overview and Promising Molecules; PolyMedix, Inc. - News; PolyMedix, Inc. - Latest Updates; PolyMedix, Inc. - Pipeline; PolyMedix, Inc. - Discontinued/Dormant Projects



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