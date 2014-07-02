Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market Is Expected to Reach USD 763.6 Million in 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Micro injection molding is majorly done using polymers such as thermoplastics, thermosets and some elastomers. Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) and Polyoxymethylene (POM) are some of the commonly used thermoplastics to develop several micro parts utilized by different end-use industries. Thermoplastic micro parts find huge application in mechanical parts, optical fibers, packaging, medicines, and other.



This report analyzes estimates and forecasts the global polymer micro molding market in terms of revenue (USD billion) from 2012 to 2019. The report analyzes the factors that are expected to drive and restrain the global market for micro molding. The report also highlights the global market specifically for thermoplastics in terms of revenues from 2012 to 2019.



The study segments the thermoplastic micro molding market on the basis of application such as medical, telecom fiber optics, automotive, micro drive systems and control and other applications. Each application segment is further analyzed on the basis of each region. The global polymer micro molding market is estimated and forecasted on the basis of geography from 2012 to 2019. The report covers major geographical regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.



The study offers a value chain analysis, providing a comprehensive view of major players in the micro molding market. The study also includes raw material analysis for better understanding of major raw materials used in the polymer micro molding process.



Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market: Application Analysis

Medical and healthcare

Telecom fiber optics

Automotive

Micro drive systems and control

Other (Including computers, material and technology trials in universities, etc.)



Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World



