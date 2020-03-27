Polymer Bearing Market Business Opportunities and Global Industry Analysis by 2025 – SKF, BNL, IGUS, Boston Gear

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2020 -- Plastics offer many advantages over other common bearing materials. Plastics are extremely corrosive resistant and most are chemically resistant.



Plastic bearings do not transfer heat to other areas of the mechanical assembly. Many plastics are even self-lubricating and therefore eliminate the possibility of failures from lack of maintenance.



The Asia-Pacific region led the global polymer bearing market in 2017, owing to the rise in demand for polymer bearings from varied end-use industries such as automobile, textile, food processing, medical & pharmaceutical, packaging, and chemical in this region. China, India, and Japan are leading countries in terms of production and consumption of polymer bearings in the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, the easy availability of raw materials and labor is further anticipated to drive the growth of the polymer bearing market in the Asia-Pacific region.



The global Polymer Bearing market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- SKF

- BNL

- IGUS

- Boston Gear

- Dotmar Engineering Plastic

- Saint-Gobain

- Oiles

- Kashima Bearings



Segment by Type:

- Phenolics

- Nylon

- Teflon

- Acetal

- UHMWPE (Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene)

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Automobile

- Textile

- Medical & Pharmaceutical

- Packaging

- Office Products

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Polymer Bearing Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Polymer Bearing Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Polymer Bearing Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Polymer Bearing Market Forecast

4.5.1. Polymer Bearing Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Polymer Bearing Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Polymer Bearing Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Polymer Bearing Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Polymer Bearing Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Polymer Bearing Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Polymer Bearing Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Polymer Bearing Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Polymer Bearing Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Polymer Bearing Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Polymer Bearing Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Polymer Bearing Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



