Polymer Bearing Market Trend by Prominent Players - BNL, SKF, Igus Inc., Boston Gear LLC., Saint-Gobain, Oiles Corporation, KMS Bearings

Polymer ball bearings frequently outperform conventionally used bronze or aluminum-tin bearings, which is why they are gradually replacing metal ball bearings across many applications sectors. Saint-Gobain, Kilian Manufacturing, KMS Bearings, Boston Gear LLC., Kashima Bearings, Dotmar Engineering Plastic Products, Oiles Corporation, Igus Inc., SKF, and BNL are among the major companies constituting the competitive dynamics of global polymer bearing market.



Polymer bearings to gain traction in automotive sector



The automotive world has experienced substantial transformation over the past decade. This transformation is not only triggered by technological trends but also evolving social and ecological trends. Future trends in mobility are anticipated to be centered around accessible mobility, as mobility solutions become more compatible, flexible, and individualized.



Recent years have witnessed a massive upsurge in the sales of passenger vehicles, which can be attributed to rising household income levels and a growing preference for personal mobility. In addition, the trend of autonomous cars and electric vehicles has gained rapid momentum. The deployment of electric and hybrid vehicles has been rising gradually.



In April 2020, Europe had more than 2 million plug-in electric passenger vehicles on the road. In addition to shifting consumer inclination towards electric mobility, the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles has been actively supported by the European Union. To keep pace with the rapidly-growing electric mobility trend, manufacturers are looking to implement high-performance parts and components into vehicles to boost overall efficiency and performance.



For instance, in October 2017, Rheinmetall Automotive had launched two high-performance wear and tear resistant materials engineered to withstand increased usage of low-viscosity oils and high ignition pressures in hybrid vehicles. The company unveiled the polymer KS R53L1 to make crankshaft bearings and the KS R55L1 polymer for connecting rod bearings used in gasoline-hybrid engines.



Considering the rate of technological advancements and recent numbers suggesting increased EV sales, the demand for polymer bearings is expected to rise considerably in the near future. Be it electric cars and autonomous vehicles or conventional fuel-driven vehicles, polymer bearings will continue to play a prominent role in auto production in meeting the widening range of applications requirements and operating conditions for highspeed rotating equipment.



The rapid and comprehensive reorganization of the automotive industry in the upcoming years will provide lucrative opportunities to polymer bearing manufacturers globally.



Some key factors affecting the product demand



Fluctuating raw materials prices and the lack or unavailability of raw materials due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and subsequent supply chain disruptions is proving out to be a major factor impacting polymer bearings industry forecast. Polymer bearings have a low thermal conductivity and require continuous lubricating oil or water feed to cut down heat, which may encourage manufacturers to switch to other alternatives.

However, polymer ball bearings being more lightweight and economical compared to metal bearings has increased their usage in the automaking business. Growing focus towards designing lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles will undeniable foster polymer bearings market outlook.



