New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- The Global polymer concrete market is forecasted to reach USD 757.7 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A significant rise in the demand for polymer concretes has been observed in the recent period. The primary contributing factor for the increased demand and market growth of polymer concretes is enhanced performance and mechanical properties of this type of concretes. An integration of factors like the rise in investments on public construction, increase in awareness about high performance of polymer concrete and established upstream players also contributes to the growth of the market. The change in demands in the construction industry has a significant impact on the growth of the market. It is due to the changing preferences in the construction sector, and its continuous growth, and chemical resistance, due to which construction materials are witnessing high demand in this sector. Such increased demand for chemical resistant construction materials is propelling the growth of the market as polymer concretes are known for its high resistance to chemical attacks.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1652



The report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period. The Polymer Concrete Market report also offers detailed data on the key market players to impart a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape. The report focuses on the key market elements to ensure the readers gain a competitive advantage and maximum benefit of the market data to assist them in achieving substantial growth and an advantageous position in the global market



Further key findings from the report suggest



The polymer concrete market held a market share of USD 456.4 Million in the year 2018. The market is expected to grow at a rate of 6.9% during the forecast period.



In regards to Type, the Epoxy segment generated the highest revenue of USD 146.1 Million in 2018 with the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Traits of this type of polymer concrete-like high resistivity to chemicals, creep resistance, and excellent adhesion are essential factors for its high demand in the construction sector that contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.



In context to class, the market has been segmented into Polymer Resin Concrete (PC), Polymer Impregnated Concrete (PIC), and Polymer Modified Concrete (PMC). The PMC segment generated the highest revenue of USD 241.9 Million in 2018 with a growth rate of 6.3% during the forecast period. The fact that this class of polymer concrete is required in a limited amount when used in construction purpose and its process technology is similar to conventional cement results in its high demand and associated revenue generated by it.



In regards to Binding Agent, the market has been bifurcated into Natural agents and Synthetic agents. The Natural Agents segment is projected to witness the higher growth rate of 2.6% during the forecast period, which occupied 19.0% of the market in 2018. The growth rate of this segment is attributed to the rise in awareness about eco-friendly concrete and elevated investments in the construction of green buildings that have increased the demand for this type of binding agent.



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Polymer Concrete market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Polymer Concrete market are listed below:



Fosroc, BASF, Wacker Chemie, Bouygues Construction, MAPEI, Sika, ACO Group, Forte Composites Inc, ErgonArmor and Sauereisen, Inc.



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Epoxy



Polyester



Vinyl



Acrylate



Furan



Latex



Others



Class type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Polymer Resin Concrete (PC)



Polymer Modified Concrete (PMC)



Polymer Impregnated Concrete (PIC)



Binding Agent type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Synthetic agents



Natural agents



Raw Materials type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Thermoset Resin



Lime Stone



Silica



Quartz



End-user Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Residential Structures



Infrastructures



Non-Residential Structures



Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Waste Containers



Containments



Flooring Blocks



Pump Bases



Trench Drains



Others



To get an exclusive discount on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1652



Radical Features of the Polymer Concrete Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Polymer Concrete market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Polymer Concrete industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Polymer Concrete Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Polymer Concrete Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Polymer Concrete Market By Class Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Polymer Concrete Market By Binding Agent Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Polymer Concrete Market By Raw Materials Insights & Trends



Chapter 9. Polymer Concrete Market By End-user Insights & Trends



Chapter 10. Polymer Concrete Market By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 11. Polymer Concrete Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 13. Company Profiles



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1652



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market Growth



Polyurea Coatings Market Analysis



Silicone Sealants Market Size



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.