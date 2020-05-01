Polymer Concrete Market Trends 2025 by Top Players BASF, Fosroc, Sika, Mapei, Bouygues S.A., Wacker Chemie AG

Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2020 -- As building developers are becoming more conscious regarding the ductility, strength, and toughness of construction material, polymer concrete market share has witnessed significant gains over the years. This material is increasingly preferred on account of benefits like enhancing the adhesive characteristics of old surfaces, freeze durability, tensile strength and flexural strength, among several others. Moreover, heavy investments are made by the governments for the construction industry to meet the robust demands for residential, industrial and commercial spaces. In line with the rising construction activities and increasing focus on the use of polymer concrete materials, industry manufacturers of the material are constantly seeking to invest in capacity expansions. Key market players include ACO Group of Companies, Forte Composites Inc, Bouygues S.A., BASF, Kwik Bond Polymers, and SAUEREISEN among various others.



According to the research, the polymer concrete market size is anticipated to touch the $ 600 million mark by 2025. Countries across the Middle East have been constantly expanding their prevailing facilities. Moreover, regional governments have been making considerable investments towards the development of infrastructure across this region. The government of Saudi Arabia is reportedly heavily investing in the Jeddah Economic City project which was formerly known as Kingdom City. It is a USD 200 billion project which comprises of hotels, homes and office towers in a 2 square mile area.



This also includes Jeddah tower which is set to be one of the tallest structures upon its completion. Many similar upcoming projects in developing nations will bolster global polymer concrete market outlook.



Polymer concrete or polymer resin concrete are widely known for their high binding strength and portray superior resistance to acid. In the year 2017, polymer resin concrete segment registered over 50% of the total market size. It is made by replacing the cement by adding resins like vinyl, epoxy, furan, and polyester for providing additional binding properties. It also renders enhanced hydration and compressive strength as compared to just cement.



Modified concrete is increasingly used in water containers and in building various other water containment structures owing to their superior bond strength and water-retaining capabilities. In 2017, modified concrete market for application in water containers was responsible for over 13% of the total industry size.



The U.S. Ministry of Defense is developing a water containment unit in its various military base camps to facilitate the storage of wastewater and reusing it after its treatment. The water containers require a modified form of concrete such as polymer concretes for its construction.



Improved economic conditions in regions such as Asia Pacific has led to accelerated urbanization and industrial development due to the establishment of foreign entities as well as high FDI inflows. Industrialization has led to significant construction activities across APAC. The governments in the region are also establishing regulations under structural reformation plans for large projects to expand their construction capacities in the area.



For instance, the up-gradation of Beijing Daxing International Airport that aims at becoming the world's largest airport. Statistically, Asia Pacific polymer concrete market had witnessed revenues of more than USD 270 million in 2017.



