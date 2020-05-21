Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Polymer Foam Market (Type - Polystyrene, Phenolic, Polyurethane, Polyolefin, Melamine, and PVC; End Use Industry - Packaging, Furniture & Bedding, Building & Construction, Automotive, Footwear, and Sports & Recreational): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." According to the report, the global polymer foam market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Growing Demand from Building & Construction, Automotive and Packaging



Polymer foams are found everywhere in our modern world. It is used in a wide variety of applications such as the cushioning of furniture, insulation materials, and disposable packaging. In polymer foam, gas and solid phase mixed together to form a foam. The resulting foam has a polymer matrix with either air tunnels or air bubbles incorporated in it. It is produced in a number of ways, for example through slab stock by different forms of molding, extrusion and pouring. There are two types of polymer foam i.e. flexible foam and rigid foam. Flexible foams are used for packaging, footwear, automotive safety and cushioning.



Further, the rigid foams are used for insulation in the appliance, building, and buoyancy. The characteristic such as strength-to-weight ratio, cost-effectiveness, superior acoustic absorption and ease of being processed in various forms make the use of polymer foam effective.



The polymer foam is largely used in the packaging and automotive industry. It has different properties which are utilized according to application requirement. For e.g. PU foam dominates the polymer foam market owing to its growing demand in the different end-user industries such as automotive, bedding & furniture, packaging, building & construction. Growing demand from building & construction, automotive and packaging drive the global polymer foam market. However, fluctuation in raw material prices hinders the growth of this market.



Asia-Pacific is the Largest Player in the Global Polymer Foam Market



Geographically, the polymer foam market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific and the RoW. The Asia-Pacific is the largest player in the global polymer foam market, owing to growing industrialization and increasing in demand for infrastructure facilities in-country.



