Polymer Foam Market to Reach USD 154.08 Billion by 2026 Top Players SABIC, BASF, Synthos S.A, Toray Industries, Inc.

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- What is Polymer Foam??



Polymer foams have wide application area due to their light weight, resistance to impact, high thermal insulation, and damping properties. Automotive, packing industry, electronic, aerospace, building construction, bedding, and medical applications are some of the fields that polymer foams have been used. However, depending on their cell structure—open or closed cell—polymer foams have different properties and different application areas.



In this work, the most used thermoplastic foams with closed cells such as polypropylene, polyethylene, and polystyrene or polylactic acid have been focused. Their melt strength, degree of crystallinity for semi-crystalline ones, and viscosity have great importance on cell morphology.



Polymer Foam Market Overview:



The global Polymer Foam Market size is likely to rise remarkably in the forecast period on account of increasing demand for polymer foams from the building and construction sector. Fortune Business Insights provides a detailed analysis of the market in their report titled, "Polymer Foam Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Polyurethane (PU), Polystyrene (PS), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and Others), By Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Furniture, Appliances, Apparel and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026".



According to the report, the polymer foam market is anticipated to reach USD 154.08 billion by 2026 from USD 110.85 billion in 2018 with a CAGR of 4.28%, within the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.



List of the significant Companies operating in the polymer foam market include:



- SABIC

- KANEKA CORPORATION

- BASF SE

- Synthos

- Polymer Technologies, Inc.

- Armacell International S.A

- Sealed Air

- Celanese Corporation

- Toray

- Total

- Sekisui Alveo

- Zotefoams plc

- Borealis AG

- Arkema



As per the current polymer foam market trends, the market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. In terms of application, the building and construction segment will lead with 49.10% share. This is attributable to the durable, versatile, and lightweight features of polymer foam.



The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the polymer foam market, chiefly focusing on crucial aspects such as growth drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. It also throws light on the current industry insights and key developments of the market. Besides this, the report lists the names of significant players in the market and major strategies adopted by them in order to stay ahead of the competition.



Detailed segmentation of the market is also provided in the report including the regional segmentation. All information presented in the report is gathered from primary and secondary research methods. The report is available for sale on the company's website.



Polymer Foam Market Segmentation

By Type

- Polyurethane (PU)

- Polystyrene (PS)

- Polyethylene (PE)

- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

- Others

By Application

- Automotive

- Building & construction

- Packaging

- Furniture

- Appliances

- Apparel

- Others

By Geography

- North America (U.S., and Canada)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa ( GCC, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Request A Sample Copy Polymer Foam Market Report



Fragmented Nature of Market to Propel Players to Set New Trajectories



The competitive landscape of the polymer foam market is fragmented in nature owing to the presence of both international as well as local players. Most of the key players have their base in Asia Pacific, thus making this region dominate the market. Some of the key industry developments in the polymer foam market include:



March 2019 – A specialty chemical producer of damping, sealing, bonding, and reinforcing solutions for the construction and automotive industry called Sika AG acquired a Belarus based manufacturer of polyurethane foam systems called Belineco LLC IN March 2019. This acquisition is anticipated to provide the opportunity of developing polyurethane foams to Sika.



July 2019 – Texas Foam, the Bastrop-based company in Texas, U.S., was acquired by a North American provider of energy management components and protective packaging solutions called Huntington Solutions, LLC. The main focus behind this acquisition was to broaden the production capabilities of Texas Foam.



Asia Pacific to Lead Owing to Presence of Major Market Vendors

Geographically, the market is dominated by Asia Pacific and likely to remain the same in the forecast duration as well. This is attributable to the increasing demand from the building and construction application and packaging industries in the region. The rise in population, coupled with the increase in disposable income and change in lifestyle of people has led to a surge in construction activities in the region.



An increase in the number of building activities in the developing nations of Asia Pacific such as India and China are boosting the regional market. China, India, and Japan are the key nations contributing major shares to the market globally.



Besides this, the rise in demand from the interior designing sector is likely to help Europe generate remarkable polymer foam market revenue in the forecast period.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts



About us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com